Ovince Saint Preux and a last run in UFC

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 10:03am
Ovince Saint Preux

MANILA, Philippines – When mixed martial arts fighter Ovince Saint Preux defeated Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in May 2022, he spoiled what was supposed to be the Brazilian legend’s farewell. Rua returned for one more fight hoping to go out in a blaze of glory.

“So today’s generation will see that I am a winner,” Rua opined before his fight with Ukrainian Ihor Potieria last January. Instead, Rua was knocked out in the very first round by his hungry challenger; thus, ending the career of a legend on a sour note.

Saint Preux is aware that a similar fate could await him.

At 39 years of age, and 27-14 including 14-11 in the UFC, Saint Preux knows that he is in the twilight of his career that began when he switched from American football to MMA in 2008.

Saint Preux entered the UFC in 2013, making this year his 10th in the world’s top combat sports organization.

“I am lucky,” he said of his being in the UFC. “I was able to pivot from American Football to MMA. And find my niche in the sport.”

Some fighters only get one fight, others two or three before getting cut. Saint Preux had a shot at the lightweight belt, but he lost to Jon Jones.

Prior to the weigh-ins for this upcoming UFC Fight Night, he bumped into fellow American Jim Miller, who has spent 15 years in the UFC and fought 40 times — a record. 

“Fifteen years and 40 fights going on to 41 — that’s incredible,” enthused Saint Preux. “We’d like to be in that position too.”

Ovince has been cited for seven Performance of the Nights including one Fight of the Night so MMA watchers know of his power and talent. 


On Sunday, February 19, Saint Preux will battle Brazilian Philipe Lins in UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He hopes that he can build on the win over Rua and get another against Lins, which will allow him to appear on the radar for one last shot at the title. 

“I’ve seen older guys make that run to the title. Like Glover Teixeira,” observed Saint Preux. “I just have to keep my head in the game and get my business done inside the Octagon.”

Lins himself needs to be on the business end of a win. At 15-5, including 1-2 in the UFC, he knows he cannot afford another loss although he is coming off a win against Polish fighter Marcin Prachnio. Although younger at 37, he knows he is head hunting with a name fighter like Saint Preux.

“Yeah, the younger fighters will want to send us veterans into retirement,” admitted Ovince. “But we cannot let that happen. I am a long way from being done.”

“The fight with Lins will be a tough one, but I intend to come away as the winner.”

The lessons of Rua are firmly on his mind.

UFC Fight Night will be televised on February 19 beginning with the preliminary cards at 5 a.m. and the main card at 8 a.m. It will be shown live on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

