Spoelstra eyes Philippine homecoming, golf with Tim Cone in FIBA World Cup

Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat reacts during the first half of their game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on February 15, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

NEW YORK – Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is looking forward to returning to the Philippines later this year for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

But it will be a bittersweet homecoming for the Filipino-American coach, who will be on the opposite side if and when he and the Philippine national team (Gilas Pilipinas) cross paths.

“Obviously, it will have a little bit of different meaning for my family and me, having the [world] championships there in Manila,” Spoelstra told Philstar.com after the Heat lost to the Brooklyn Nets, 116-105, Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) at the Barclays Center. “I will just be looking forward to an incredible life experience.”

Spoelstra, whose mother, Elisa Celino, is from San Pablo, Laguna, will return to the Philippines for the first time since 2010 as part of Team USA’s coaching staff under Golden State coach Steve Kerr.

Team USA is slated to play in Manila. However, it has yet to be determined if they will be grouped with the Philippines.

The draw will be held on April 9.

Aside from reconnecting with his Filipino heritage, one more thing about his upcoming Philippine trip excites him. He is also looking forward to catching up with his good friend, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Cone joined the Heat’s NBA Summer League coaching staff last year upon Spoelstra’s invitation.

“That'll be good [time] to get together for something — either coffee, a meal, or one of our walks that we like to go on, share that fellowship. Maybe even play a whole round of golf if we have enough time,” Spoelstra said.

And if the dream showdown between Team USA and the Philippines materializes, Spoelstra and Cone, a member of the Philippine coaching staff since last year, will sit on the opposing benches.

“[Cone] is always going to be a friend. We know how to separate competition from friendship,’ Spoelstra said.

The two-time NBA champion coach is on a mission to help Team USA restore their glory in the FIBA World Cup after a dismal seventh-place finish in the last edition in 2019.

“It’s an honor just to be part of the USA basketball program. Working with Steve and [Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, Gonzaga coach Mark Few] just being part of it, it's something that we've all dreamed about being part of,” Spoelstra said. “And I just want to serve and help in any way I can.”

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based sports website empiresportsmedia.com.