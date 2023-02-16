^

Sports

Spoelstra eyes Philippine homecoming, golf with Tim Cone in FIBA World Cup

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 5:58pm
Spoelstra eyes Philippine homecoming, golf with Tim Cone in FIBA World Cup
Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat reacts during the first half of their game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on February 15, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP

NEW YORK – Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is looking forward to returning to the Philippines later this year for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. 

But it will be a bittersweet homecoming for the Filipino-American coach, who will be on the opposite side if and when he and the Philippine national team (Gilas Pilipinas) cross paths. 

“Obviously, it will have a little bit of different meaning for my family and me, having the [world] championships there in Manila,” Spoelstra told Philstar.com after the Heat lost to the Brooklyn Nets, 116-105, Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) at the Barclays Center. “I will just be looking forward to an incredible life experience.”

Spoelstra, whose mother, Elisa Celino, is from San Pablo, Laguna, will return to the Philippines for the first time since 2010 as part of Team USA’s coaching staff under Golden State coach Steve Kerr. 

Team USA is slated to play in Manila. However, it has yet to be determined if they will be grouped with the Philippines. 

The draw will be held on April 9. 

Aside from reconnecting with his Filipino heritage, one more thing about his upcoming Philippine trip excites him. He is also looking forward to catching up with his good friend, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone. 

Cone joined the Heat’s NBA Summer League coaching staff last year upon Spoelstra’s invitation. 

“That'll be good [time] to get together for something — either coffee, a meal, or one of our walks that we like to go on, share that fellowship. Maybe even play a whole round of golf if we have enough time,” Spoelstra said. 

And if the dream showdown between Team USA and the Philippines materializes, Spoelstra and Cone, a member of the Philippine coaching staff since last year, will sit on the opposing benches. 

“[Cone] is always going to be a friend. We know how to separate competition from friendship,’ Spoelstra said. 

The two-time NBA champion coach is on a mission to help Team USA restore their glory in the FIBA World Cup after a dismal seventh-place finish in the last edition in 2019.

“It’s an honor just to be part of the USA basketball program. Working with Steve and [Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, Gonzaga coach Mark Few] just being part of it, it's something that we've all dreamed about being part of,” Spoelstra said. “And I just want to serve and help in any way I can.”

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based sports website empiresportsmedia.com.

ERIK SPOELSTRA

FIBA WORLD CUP

GILAS

MIAMI HEAT

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
This Fil-Spanish tennister returned to school after 10-year hiatus in hopes of representing Philippines

This Fil-Spanish tennister returned to school after 10-year hiatus in hopes of representing Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
A victim of poverty and a broken family, Dalisay was out of school and away from tennis for years after suffering an elbow...
Sports
fbtw
Football captain from Thai cave rescue dies in UK

Football captain from Thai cave rescue dies in UK

13 hours ago
Duangpetch Promthep, 17, was captain of the Wild Boars football team that was stranded in floodwaters in the cave in northern...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic posts 21st triple-double of season as Nuggets turn back Mavs

Jokic posts 21st triple-double of season as Nuggets turn back Mavs

5 hours ago
Nikola Jokic bagged his 21st triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets maintained their grip on top spot in the NBA's...
Sports
fbtw
Michael Jordan donating record $10M to Make-A-Wish foundation

Michael Jordan donating record $10M to Make-A-Wish foundation

8 hours ago
Basketball great Michael Jordan will make a record-breaking $10 million donation to the Make-A-Wish foundation to mark his...
Sports
fbtw
UFC fight record holder Jim Miller continues streak

UFC fight record holder Jim Miller continues streak

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
American mixed martial arts fighter Jim Miller may not have the longest tenure in the UFC, but in his 15 years in the world’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nakajima clings to lead in windy day in PGT Q-School golf tilt

Nakajima clings to lead in windy day in PGT Q-School golf tilt

1 hour ago
Toru Nakajima misfired coming home and barely clung to a one-stroke lead over Hyun Ho Rho with a 73 as majority of the rest...
Sports
fbtw
Fabled Toyota basketball team reunites for 50th anniversary

Fabled Toyota basketball team reunites for 50th anniversary

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
On Saturday, February 18, the team — or those who could make it with some 15 at the last count with more possibly joining...
Sports
fbtw
OKBet, MPBL sign fresh deal

OKBet, MPBL sign fresh deal

1 hour ago
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and gaming platform OKBet renewed their “love affair” as they intend...
Sports
fbtw
NBTC returns after 3 years with National Finals, All-Star Game

NBTC returns after 3 years with National Finals, All-Star Game

5 hours ago
The national championship most recently won by Nazareth School of National University twice in a row in 2018 and 2019 will...
Sports
fbtw
From being a fan, Tom Kim is now living a dream at Genesis Invitational

From being a fan, Tom Kim is now living a dream at Genesis Invitational

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 6 hours ago
Much has happened for Tom Kim since being outside the ropes at Riviera, but he’s still allowed to dream. Especially...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with