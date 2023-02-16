Fabled Toyota basketball team reunites for 50th anniversary

The Toyota Tamaraws won their reunion match against archrival Crispa in 2003.

MANILA, Philippines – It began with Ramon Fernandez’ recent trip to the United States where he met up with old Toyota teammates Andy Fields, Francis Arnaiz and Ricky Relosa among others in mid-January. Then there was the passing of teammate Antero “Terry” Saldaña last February 1.

Gil Cortez, the first ever Rookie of the Year in the Philippine Basketball Association, messaged Fernandez.

“More than ever, we have to stage a reunion,” pressed Cortez.

The reunion was planned even before Fernandez’ departure. With everyone getting older, a reunion seemed imperative.

“Who knows when I will see my old teammates again,” wondered Fernandez. “That is one reason why I also went to see them in the US.”

And it is here.

The grand reunion of the fabled Toyota Super Corollas team. The last time the team reunited, it was for the 2003 reunion game with old rivals Crispa in which Toyota won, 65-61. That was 20 years in the making.

This one is for their 50th anniversary. Fifty years since they were founded by businessman, sportsman and coach Dante Silverio back in 1973.

“We’ve been trying to organize one for years,” bared Cortez. “But it never could materialize. The closest one we had was a zoom reunion on Rick Olivares’ podcast in 2021.”

“I guess… as the saying goes, good things come to those who wait.”

On Saturday, February 18, the team — or those who could make it with some 15 at the last count with more possibly joining — will convene in that reunion.

“Aside from myself and Mon and Coach Dante, you have Chito Loyzaga, Ompong Segura, Uly Rodriguez, Edward Camus, Emer Legaspi, Ed Cordero, Arlene Rodriguez, Rollie Marcelo, Pol Herrera, Oscar Rocha, Judge Concepcion, Joseph Galonga and Nat Canson, who will be flying in from the United States,” shared Cortez, who has been organizing this reunion.

“We hope to have representatives from the family of Sonny Jaworski, Tino Reynoso, Orly Bauzon and Big Boy Reynoso in attendance.”

Players who have not confirmed their attendance include Relosa, Arnaiz, Rino Salazar, Nic Bulaong, Bert Cañamo, Fields, Abe King and Tim Coloso.

Added Cortez, there will be a simple program, but other than that, it will be socializing and a lot of jokes, laughs and reminiscing.