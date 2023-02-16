^

Sports

Fabled Toyota basketball team reunites for 50th anniversary

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 5:36pm
Fabled Toyota basketball team reunites for 50th anniversary
The Toyota Tamaraws won their reunion match against archrival Crispa in 2003.

MANILA, Philippines – It began with Ramon Fernandez’ recent trip to the United States where he met up with old Toyota teammates Andy Fields, Francis Arnaiz and Ricky Relosa among others in mid-January. Then there was the passing of teammate Antero “Terry” Saldaña last February 1.

Gil Cortez, the first ever Rookie of the Year in the Philippine Basketball Association, messaged Fernandez. 

“More than ever, we have to stage a reunion,” pressed Cortez. 

The reunion was planned even before Fernandez’ departure. With everyone getting older, a reunion seemed imperative.

“Who knows when I will see my old teammates again,” wondered Fernandez. “That is one reason why I also went to see them in the US.”

And it is here.

The grand reunion of the fabled Toyota Super Corollas team. The last time the team reunited, it was for the 2003 reunion game with old rivals Crispa in which Toyota won, 65-61. That was 20 years in the making.

This one is for their 50th anniversary. Fifty years since they were founded by businessman, sportsman and coach Dante Silverio back in 1973.

“We’ve been trying to organize one for years,” bared Cortez. “But it never could materialize. The closest one we had was a zoom reunion on Rick Olivares’ podcast in 2021.”

“I guess… as the saying goes, good things come to those who wait.”

On Saturday, February 18, the team — or those who could make it with some 15 at the last count with more possibly joining — will convene in that reunion.

“Aside from myself and Mon and Coach Dante, you have Chito Loyzaga, Ompong Segura, Uly Rodriguez, Edward Camus, Emer Legaspi, Ed Cordero, Arlene Rodriguez, Rollie Marcelo, Pol Herrera, Oscar Rocha, Judge Concepcion, Joseph Galonga and Nat Canson, who will be flying in from the United States,” shared Cortez, who has been organizing this reunion.

“We hope to have representatives from the family of Sonny Jaworski, Tino Reynoso, Orly Bauzon and Big Boy Reynoso in attendance.”

Players who have not confirmed their attendance include Relosa, Arnaiz, Rino Salazar, Nic Bulaong, Bert Cañamo, Fields, Abe King and Tim Coloso.

Added Cortez, there will be a simple program, but other than that, it will be socializing and a lot of jokes, laughs and reminiscing.

BASKETBALL

TOYOTA TAMARAWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
This Fil-Spanish tennister returned to school after 10-year hiatus in hopes of representing Philippines

This Fil-Spanish tennister returned to school after 10-year hiatus in hopes of representing Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
A victim of poverty and a broken family, Dalisay was out of school and away from tennis for years after suffering an elbow...
Sports
fbtw
Football captain from Thai cave rescue dies in UK

Football captain from Thai cave rescue dies in UK

13 hours ago
Duangpetch Promthep, 17, was captain of the Wild Boars football team that was stranded in floodwaters in the cave in northern...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal coach thankful for breakthrough win in PVL All-Filipino Conference

Cignal coach thankful for breakthrough win in PVL All-Filipino Conference

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Third time's the charm for the Cignal HD Spikers as they were finally able to barge into the win column in the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Michael Jordan donating record $10M to Make-A-Wish foundation

Michael Jordan donating record $10M to Make-A-Wish foundation

8 hours ago
Basketball great Michael Jordan will make a record-breaking $10 million donation to the Make-A-Wish foundation to mark his...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic posts 21st triple-double of season as Nuggets turn back Mavs

Jokic posts 21st triple-double of season as Nuggets turn back Mavs

5 hours ago
Nikola Jokic bagged his 21st triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets maintained their grip on top spot in the NBA's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Spoelstra eyes Philippine homecoming, golf with Tim Cone in FIBA World Cup
Exclusive

Spoelstra eyes Philippine homecoming, golf with Tim Cone in FIBA World Cup

By Alder Almo | 1 hour ago
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is looking forward to returning to the Philippines later this year for the 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Nakajima clings to lead in windy day in PGT Q-School golf tilt

Nakajima clings to lead in windy day in PGT Q-School golf tilt

1 hour ago
Toru Nakajima misfired coming home and barely clung to a one-stroke lead over Hyun Ho Rho with a 73 as majority of the rest...
Sports
fbtw
OKBet, MPBL sign fresh deal

OKBet, MPBL sign fresh deal

1 hour ago
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and gaming platform OKBet renewed their “love affair” as they intend...
Sports
fbtw
UFC fight record holder Jim Miller continues streak

UFC fight record holder Jim Miller continues streak

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
American mixed martial arts fighter Jim Miller may not have the longest tenure in the UFC, but in his 15 years in the world’s...
Sports
fbtw
NBTC returns after 3 years with National Finals, All-Star Game

NBTC returns after 3 years with National Finals, All-Star Game

5 hours ago
The national championship most recently won by Nazareth School of National University twice in a row in 2018 and 2019 will...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with