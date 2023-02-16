^

OKBet, MPBL sign fresh deal

Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 5:27pm
Former Sen. Manny Pacquiao is OKBet's advocacy partner in responsible gaming campaign. The partnership was unveiled during the company's Grand Launch billed as “Together, We Rise’ on Feb. 15 at the Hilton Manila Hotel.

MANILA, Philippines – A night after the celebration of Valentine’s Day, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) and gaming platform OKBet renewed their “love affair” as they intend to help more aspiring players reach their full potential and eventually realize their dreams.

Boxing legend and MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao expressed his elation to the commitment of support made by the country’s leading gaming platform for their upcoming fifth regular season.

“I am looking forward to continue working with OKBet, which is one of our trusted partners in championing sports development and the welfare of our Filipino athletes,” said the former senator during the OKBet Grand Launch billed as “Together, We Rise” at the Hilton Manila Hotel.

“OKBet shared our goals to provide more opportunities to aspiring talents from all over the country, and help the local competitive scene recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Pacquiao.

OKBet’s partnership with MPBL was part of the milestones the gaming platform achieved the past years, which Pacquiao attested, saying the league he bankrolled returned from a two-year break due to the contagion with much success.

For its part, OKBet vowed to keep the partnership more vibrant apart from its main goal of helping revitalize the country’s economy.

After sealing a historic deal with MPBL last year, OKbet also launched its “Play It Forward” sports development program and enlisted the help of some of the league’s most talented players and coaches to host free basketball clinics for the Filipino youth.

It has also acquired the rights of the Makati OKBet Kings in the MPBL which will be competing with at least 29 other teams from different cities and provinces around the country on March 10.

As a reliable ally of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, OKBet also committed to upholding the integrity of the gaming industry. 

The company strives to offer a trustworthy and responsible form of entertainment while also generating substantial revenue for the government's initiatives that benefit millions of Filipinos while also campaigning against unregulated gambling, and coordinating with different institutions to aid communities.

“We are remain committed to protecting the integrity of the gaming industry as partner advocates for responsible gaming;” added Pacquiao in the affair that saw OKBet showcase its latest innovations, which included a new collection of electronic games called OKGames.

The company also introduced various upcoming products and services, such as separate platforms for electronic bingo, esports betting and live casino games.

The company likewise inaugurated its flagship branch for OKBet Betting Stations, which are designed for in-house gaming.

OKBet also plans to establish outlets in all major cities across different regions of the country before setting its sights on global expansion as it hopes to attract more investors to the country, generate more revenue for the government, and have a greater impact on the Filipino people.

