UFC fight record holder Jim Miller continues streak

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 1:37pm
The 39-year-old Jim Miller will step inside the Octagon for the 41st time.
MANILA, Philippines – American mixed martial arts fighter Jim Miller may not have the longest tenure in the UFC — that belongs to Ed Herman as well as Joe Lauzon, Clay Guida, Frankie Edgar and Jeremy Stephens. But in his 15 years in the world’s top combat sports organization — or just about any other promotion — he has the most fights with 40, and he has the most wins with 24. 

On Sunday (5 a.m., Manila time), the 39-year-old Miller will step inside the Octagon for the 41st time.

Miller (35-16, including 24-15-1 in the UFC) will go up against Alexander Hernandez (13-6, including 5-5 in the UFC) in a lightweight bout that is part of UFC Fight Night: Jessica Andrade versus Erin Blanchfield at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The fight will be televised live on the Premier Sports Channel over Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

“It is amazing to be a part of the UFC and it has been a long road. A lot has changed in the sport since 2008,” reflected Miller. 

“What keeps me going is the challenge. Every opponent is one. I have never cared who is in front of me. I will fight everyone if I can. It is a demanding sport with risk. But it is an amazing experience,” he added. 

While Miller isn’t in the Top 15 rankings of the lightweight division that is led by current champion Islam Makhachev, he hopes for one last surge before he calls it a career (he has been in MMA for a total of 18 years).

“It would have been amazing to win a championship when I was ranked higher,” he explained of his slipping down the rankings. “But right now, on my bucket list — it is having that perfect fight. I still haven’t had that where I dominated and put them away quickly. I have been very critical of myself. So my goal is that perfect fight. I don’t think I will ever get it. But I want to try.”

It will not be easy though against Hernandez. 

“Alex is dangerous. That is a UFC fight. There is no easy fight even if he took the fight on short notice. I feel I’ve got advantages.”

And part of that is the mental and tactical edge that experience provides. 

“The level of experience is a tool and weapon. I have seen everything inside the cage. Every style. While I still get nervous about the unknown. There is a level of comfort when I put my feet inside the cage. I have fought some of the best grapplers and strikers. That makes me comfortable, and dangerous.”

