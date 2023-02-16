^

Sports

Curry, Warriors lead NBA merchandise sales in Philippines

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 1:20pm
Curry, Warriors lead NBA merchandise sales in Philippines
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on January 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
MICHAEL REAVES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are back as top NBA merchandise sellers in the Philippines after winning the championship last year.

According to data from the NBA Store in the Philippines, Curry and the Warriors led the top-selling NBA jerseys and NBA merchandise, respectively, after the first half of the 2022-23 NBA season.

For the first time since the 2016-2017 season, the Warriors topped the best-selling teams in the country and beat the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks, who are second and third on the list, respectively.

The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks round up the Top 5 sellers for teams.

Meanwhile, Curry, who was pivotal in the Warriors' journey back to the NBA championship last season, bested the Lakers' LeBron James to become player with the most jersey sales among Filipino fans.

James comes in second while Dallas' Luka Doncic is in third.

Making his debut in the list of top-selling jerseys in the country is the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum at fourth. Also making an appearance for the first time is Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks at eighth.

Kevin Durant, before moving to the Phoenix Suns in February, sold the fifth-most jerseys with the Brooklyn Nets. Of note is that this is Durant's highest placing in the Philippines so far.

Also on the list are Giannis Antetokounmpo (sixth), Ja Morant (seventh), Kawhi Leonard (ninth) and Devin Booker (10th).

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Football captain from Thai cave rescue dies in UK

Football captain from Thai cave rescue dies in UK

8 hours ago
Duangpetch Promthep, 17, was captain of the Wild Boars football team that was stranded in floodwaters in the cave in northern...
Sports
fbtw
This Fil-Spanish tennister returned to school after 10-year hiatus in hopes of representing Philippines

This Fil-Spanish tennister returned to school after 10-year hiatus in hopes of representing Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
A victim of poverty and a broken family, Dalisay was out of school and away from tennis for years after suffering an elbow...
Sports
fbtw

Giannis, Clarkson vie in All-Star Saturday

14 hours ago
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is teaming up with his brothers once again on All-Star Saturday. Portland’s Damian Lillard is taking a third shot at the three-point title, Indiana’s Buddy Hield...
Sports
fbtw
Rivero joins Blackwater in PBA 3x3

Rivero joins Blackwater in PBA 3x3

14 hours ago
The PBA 3x3 will be the next stop of ace guard Ricci Rivero after signing up with the Blackwater Red President for the ongoing...
Sports
fbtw
Michael Jordan donating record $10M to Make-A-Wish foundation

Michael Jordan donating record $10M to Make-A-Wish foundation

4 hours ago
Basketball great Michael Jordan will make a record-breaking $10 million donation to the Make-A-Wish foundation to mark his...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jokic posts 21st triple-double of season as Nuggets turn back Mavs

Jokic posts 21st triple-double of season as Nuggets turn back Mavs

1 hour ago
Nikola Jokic bagged his 21st triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets maintained their grip on top spot in the NBA's...
Sports
fbtw
UFC fight record holder Jim Miller continues streak

UFC fight record holder Jim Miller continues streak

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
American mixed martial arts fighter Jim Miller may not have the longest tenure in the UFC, but in his 15 years in the world’s...
Sports
fbtw
NBTC returns after 3 years with National Finals, All-Star Game

NBTC returns after 3 years with National Finals, All-Star Game

1 hour ago
The national championship most recently won by Nazareth School of National University twice in a row in 2018 and 2019 will...
Sports
fbtw
From being a fan, Tom Kim is now living a dream at Genesis Invitational

From being a fan, Tom Kim is now living a dream at Genesis Invitational

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 1 hour ago
Much has happened for Tom Kim since being outside the ropes at Riviera, but he’s still allowed to dream. Especially...
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Warriors lead NBA merchandise sales in Philippines

Curry, Warriors lead NBA merchandise sales in Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
According to data from the NBA Store in the Philippines, Curry and the Warriors led the top-selling NBA jerseys and NBA merchandise,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with