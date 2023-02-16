Curry, Warriors lead NBA merchandise sales in Philippines

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on January 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

MANILA, Philippines – Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are back as top NBA merchandise sellers in the Philippines after winning the championship last year.

According to data from the NBA Store in the Philippines, Curry and the Warriors led the top-selling NBA jerseys and NBA merchandise, respectively, after the first half of the 2022-23 NBA season.

For the first time since the 2016-2017 season, the Warriors topped the best-selling teams in the country and beat the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks, who are second and third on the list, respectively.

The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks round up the Top 5 sellers for teams.

Meanwhile, Curry, who was pivotal in the Warriors' journey back to the NBA championship last season, bested the Lakers' LeBron James to become player with the most jersey sales among Filipino fans.

James comes in second while Dallas' Luka Doncic is in third.

Making his debut in the list of top-selling jerseys in the country is the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum at fourth. Also making an appearance for the first time is Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks at eighth.

Kevin Durant, before moving to the Phoenix Suns in February, sold the fifth-most jerseys with the Brooklyn Nets. Of note is that this is Durant's highest placing in the Philippines so far.

Also on the list are Giannis Antetokounmpo (sixth), Ja Morant (seventh), Kawhi Leonard (ninth) and Devin Booker (10th).