Massive Anvaya Cove International golf tiff ushers in 2023 LPGT

MANILA, Philippines — The Ladies Philippine Golf Tour unveils its new season in compelling fashion, drawing a power-packed international cast, led by aces from Taiwan and Thailand, for the Anvaya Cove Ladies International beginning February 22 at the posh Anvaya Cove Golf Club in Morong, Bataan.

The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. is all geared up for the upcoming $100,000 championship spread over 54 holes that will likewise set in motion the new LPGT season following a successful 2022 edition that culminated in a first-ever Match Play Championship at Villamor.

The Anvaya Cove International also serves as the second leg of this year’s LPGA of Taiwan Tour, which has partnered with the LPGT in pre-pandemic times, sanctioning a couple of LPGT events in Taiwan and vice versa.

That guarantees a talent-laden field for next week’s battle of shotmaking and survival test at the wind-raked Anvaya Cove course with the TLPGA top players, headed by former LPGT Midlands leg champion Ching Huang, making up the core of the 70-player cast,

Spicing up the title chase in the event sponsored by ICTSI are some of the top guns from the Thailand LPGA Tour, including former LPGT winners Ploychompoo Wilairungrueng, Onkanok Soisuwan and Wannasiri Sirisampant, along with five Japanese, Hong Kong’s top player Isabella Leung and Manila-based Korean Kim Seo Yun, who finished second to top amateur Rianne Malixi at LPGT Riviera last year.

Other Thais tipped to contend for the championship are Chonlada Chayanun, Ornnicha Konsunthea, Punpaka Phuntumabamrung, Kultida Pramphun, Saraporn Chamchoi, Mookharin Ladgratok and Parinda Phokan.

Heading the local challenge are reigning LPGT Order of Merit winner Chihiro Ikeda, last year’s three-leg titlist Chanelle Avaricio and Pradera Verde leg and Match Play champion Harmie Constantino.

The event also serves as a comeback tournament for former Junior World champion Daniella Uy, who nailed her first LPGT victory at Riviera two years ago before campaigning in the US circuit.

Other locals in the fold are Marvi Monsalve, Gretchen Villacencio, Pamela Mariano, Sarah Ababa, Rev Alcantara, Yvon Bisera. Kristine Fleetwood, Apple Fudolin and Lucy Landicho.

Meanwhile, the Ladies PGT will mark its first foray in the Visayas – the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic on March 15-18 at the Marapara course and the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge on March 22-25 in Sta. Barbara – to be held simultaneously with the first two legs of the men’s tour (PGT).