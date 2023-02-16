^

This Fil-Spanish tennister returned to school after 10-year hiatus in hopes of representing Philippines

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 12:11pm
This Fil-Spanish tennister returned to school after 10-year hiatus in hopes of representing Philippines
Diego Dalisay
Courtesy of Diego Dalisay

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Spanish tennis player Diego Dalisay has seen much adversity in his life. From career-derailing injuries to personal struggles, his journey has been anything but easy.

A victim of poverty and a broken family, Dalisay was out of school and away from tennis for years after suffering an elbow injury when he was 12 years old.

But against all odds, Dalisay was able to recover and get back on his feet even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philstar.com was able to talk to Dalisay about his recovery and his hopes of representing his mother's homeland, the Philippines, as he returns to the court.

Back to school and tennis

Owing to the different circumstances in his life, Dalisay had been away from school and the sport of tennis for some time.

But at 23-years-old, the Fil-Spanish athlete is slowly but surely getting back in his groove.

Returning to his studies and organized tennis at Tyler Junior College in Texas, Dalisay is close to graduating and finding a new school for his Bachelor's Degree.

Diego Dalisay with Tyler Junior College
Courtesy of Diego Dalisay

"I'm here as a student-athlete, I came here as a tennis player and I'm part of the tennis team," Dalisay told Philstar.com.

Dalisay returned to school only last year, after stopping for about a decade as his injury derailed his tennis career and his life as well.

As the opportunity to start again presents itself, Dalisay wants to achieve his ultimate dream of representing the Philippine flag in his sport.

"It's been amazing, to be honest... I'm 23 years of age, I'm turning 24 this coming May and the reason I started to study again and play tennis in college was because my ultimate goal is to represent the Philippines at some point," said Dalisay.

"And I know that it was gonna be very hard on my own because I'm coming from a very humble family so I don't have the resources to play tournaments by myself and achieve that ranking so college tennis was my only option... That is the reason that I came here to Tyler College and it's been amazing. It's a really wonderful atmosphere," he added.

Still in the process of improving himself after going through much from his parents' divorce to financial woes, Dalisay remains determined to compete for flag and country.

"Well the process for me right now, I think it is to make sure that I achieve the highest tennis level that I can achieve, that is my motivation every day," he said.

"The process is to basically become the best tennis athlete that I can and I guess that it's a matter of me showing up in the Philippines in the future whenever I graduate here in the US."

Currently, Dalisay is already talking to a lot of schools in the US where he hopes to compete in NCAA Division 1.

Diego Dalisay bared that he is in talks with different US NCAA Division 1 schools to compete
Courtesy of Diego Dalisay

Philippine tennis community extends help

But Dalisay wasn't all alone in his journey back on his feet.

After reconciling with his mother, who had divorced his Spanish father earlier in his life, the tennis player was able to reconnect with his Filipino roots.

When things got rough for Dalisay, his mom and the tennis community in the Philippines lent him a helping hand.

"I explained to [my mom] my situation... I told her that many of my coaches and the people that were around me mentioned to me that it'll be a great idea to jump to the Philippines and try to look for some kind of help," he said.

And helped he was in the Philippines when he went home when he was 16 years old.

It was then he met Philippine tennis coach Roland Krout, who was able to jumpstart his career anew.

"He adopted me, he told me that he wanted to help me, he told me that he believed in me and my potential," he said, adding that other personalities like the Lhuillier family and former tennis player Dyan Castillejo also extended their support to him.

"[There were] a lot of families that took care of my expenses and made me play the ITF Junior Circuit."

With the goal of paying it forward by playing with the Philippine flag beside his name, Dalisay continues to push through for the sake of himself and all those who supported him.

Diego Dalisay travelled to the Philippines when he was 16 to restart his tennis career
Courtesy of Diego Dalisay

"Every time I go to sleep, it's very emotional for me because I didn't have any studies until last year. I didn't have any time for high school, I didn't have any diploma or anything like that," he said.

"The fact that I am graduating from Tyler Junior College and being in touch with very well known and prestigious schools in the United States, means a lot. It's something that I'm very proud of," he continued.

The challenges Dalisay faced included not being able to eat three times a day and spending winters in Spain without hot water or electricity.

Powering through it all, he remains grateful to the Philippine community.

"I don't want to sound cocky or mayabang about it but it is true that I had some good skills for this sport. I'm very grateful for all the people that were surrounding me and helping me," he said.

