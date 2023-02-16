Stajcic pleased with Filipinas' play despite loss in Pinatar Cup opener

Bella Flanigan (left) of the Philippine women's national football team during the Filipinas' match against Wales in the 2023 Pinatar Cup in Pinatar, Spain on Wednesday (early Thursday morning, Manila time)

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic had little to complain about despite his team's narrow 1-nil loss against Wales in their opening match in the 2023 Pinatar Cup in Pinatar, Spain on Wednesday (early Thursday morning, Manila time).

After giving up a penalty kick at the tail-end of the first half, the Welsh seized the lead as they scored the lone goal of the match.

But with all things considered, Stajcic said it was a pretty good performance from his wards.

"We don’t like losing and we’ve spoken about that before but I’m really pleased with what we did tonight," said Stajcic after the match.

"There are usual issues of not being able to keep the ball better which is something we have to work on. Considering that we’re in preseason and the opposition right in the middle of their season, the jetlag, we’ve had delayed flights, we’ve had players ill and we’ve had players coming in really late to camp, that was an amazing effort – probably one of our best in terms of effort," he added.

Among the issues faced by the Filipinas was the absence of Jaclyn Sawicki and Sarina Bolden, who had just arrived from Australia and were therefore unavailable against Wales.

The Filipinas also had limited time together in Spain before the tournament kicked off owing to their different commitments in their clubs.

But despite the situation, the Filipinas went toe-to-toe with the higher-ranked Welsh and kept things interesting until the final whistle.

"We went up against players in the super league and some of the big clubs as well so it was a really good effort and the team showed a lot of discipline defensively," said Stajcic.

The Aussie mentor lamented some learnings from defending well in the penalty box, though, as to avoid any future penalties that can decide a match.

"It’s the fourth or fifth penalty we’ve given away a penalty and we’ve got to learn on those kinds of things but apart from that I thought we did really well. Dom (Randle) herself had a strong game defensively," he said.

Randle was the one flagged with the foul in added time in the first half, which led to Wales' penalty.

Now, the Filipinas have Scotland in their sights after the latter lost their Pinatar Cup opener to Iceland, 2-0. Expecting the same kind of intensity, Stajcic looks forward to the match.

"A lot of things to look forward in the next week and hopefully we can freshen the squad up for Game Two and see how we go against Scotland, who are as good as a team or even better (than Wales)," said Stajcic.

The Filipinas face Scotland on Saturday, February 18.