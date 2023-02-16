^

Cignal coach thankful for breakthrough win in PVL All-Filipino Conference

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 9:38am
Cignal coach thankful for breakthrough win in PVL All-Filipino Conference
The Cignal HD Spikers
MANILA, Philippines — Third time's the charm for the Cignal HD Spikers as they were finally able to barge into the win column in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday.

After a slow 0-2 start, the PVL Reinforced Conference finalists stopped their slump with a three-set victory over the Akari Chargers, 25-23, 25-20, 25-14.

The first two sets were back-and-forth, but the HD Spikers gained their bearings in the deciding third set where they drubbed Akari for the convincing victory.

Cignal head coach Shaq Delos Santos said it is a huge relief that his team finally got over the hump.

"Actually, pako ang nabunot sa amin, pako, hindi lang tinik. Pako talaga," said Delos Santos after the game.

"Ang ganda nung finish namin noong last year tapos ngayon, eto 'yung ano namin, 2023. Pero sobrang happy kasi ayun nakakuha kami ng magandang panalo," he added.

An all-around team effort was key to the victory as eight different players scored for the HD Spikers, with Gel Cayuna manning the playmaking responsibilities with 21 excellent sets.

Still, knowing that there are more tougher foes expected as the conference rolls on, Delos Santos wants nothing more but to improve and for his players to give their all.

"Talagang kailangan trabahuhin pa namin," he said.

"Mas maging inspired pa kami sa lahat ng gagawin namin. And siguro, hindi kami dapat matakot kung ano man 'yung magiging result. As long as ginagawa namin lahat para mabigay namin 'yung best namin."

Up next for Cignal are the Petro Gazz Angels in a rematch of last conference's finals where they seek a 2-2 slate on Saturday, February 18, at the PhilSports Arena.

The Angels, for their part, are 1-1 and will be attempting to take win no. 2 and reassert their mastery over the HD Spikers.

