Pogoy, Hollis-Jefferson power streaking TNT past Blackwater

Roger Pogoy waxed hot from downtown with seven triples and finished with 40 points.

Games Thursday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs Terrafirma

6:45 p.m. – NLEX vs Magnolia

MANILA, Philippines – Roger Pogoy caught fire while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson debuted an all-around brilliance as the red-hot Talk ‘N Text notched its fourth straight in dominant fashion with a 138-116 win over Blackwater in the PBA Governors’ Cup Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Pogoy waxed hot from downtown with seven triples and finished with 40 points, conniving with the NBA veteran Hollis-Jefferson in his magnificent Philippine debut following a near triple-double outing of 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard added nine rebounds, an assist and a steal for his career second-best scoring output after his 45-point eruption against the defunct Alaska in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in Clark.

TNT improved to 6-1 for momentary solo lead to boost playoff bonus hopes in the season-ending conference, pending the match of San Miguel (5-1) against Northport in the nightcap.

Pogoy set the tone with 22 points in the first half for a commanding 68-50 TNT lead with Hollis-Jefferson orchestrating the attack, which the Tropang Giga expected from him in a sudden decision to replace prolific reinforcement Jalen Hudson.

“How Rondae played today was exactly what we expected from him. He did a little bit of everything -- rebounding, passing, defense, running the floor, communicating on defense. Jalen is a talented scorer, Rondae is built differently. I was happy with what I saw tonight,” said head coach Jojo Lastimosa.

Hollis-Jefferson’s availability was in fact up in the air before game time pending his clearance from the Korean Basketball League, where he last played for Jeonju KCC Egis, as TNT geared up to march into duel with an All-Filipino crew.

But he made it just in time and provided immediate impact like the seasoned NBA player he is following stints in Brooklyn, Toronto and Portland as the former 23rd overall pick in 2015. He also played in Puerto Rico, Turkey then Korea.

Apart from Pogoy, Mikey Williams (14), Glenn Khobuntin (13) and (11) were the recipients of Hollis-Jefferson’s fine team play as TNT led by as many as 31, 105-74, despite not playing floor general Jayson Castro.

“Talagang hinahanap kami (ni Rondae). Naka-ilang assists siya sa akin at sa teammates ko. Ganoon din bakit kami naka-shoot. Magandang kumpyansa ito as a player. Mas maganda ang ilalaro ko next game kasi kumpyansa ka, nakaka-shoot ka. Sana tuloy-tuloy,” added Pogoy as TNT sizzled for 16 treys behind Hollis-Jefferson’s playmaking.

Six players finished in double digits for Backwater, led by Troy Williams’ 22 markers, but still proved insufficient en route to its fifth straight loss.

Skipper Jvee Casio (21), RK Ilagan (16), Tyrus Hill (15), Rashawn McCarthy (11) and Yousef Taha (10) chipped in help for the Bossing, who slid to 11th place at 1-6.