Cargo Movers, Crossovers eye share of PVL lead

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – F2 vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. – Army Black Mamba vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics and Chery Tiggo chase a mighty Creamline on top as they tackle each other Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Cargo Movers and the Crossovers, who are both unbeaten in two starts, collide at 4 p.m. with the winner zooming back to No. 1 alongside the Cool Smashers on identical 3-0 slates.

While Creamline made it to the top with relative ease, both F2 and Chery Tiggo have struggled in their first two wins and have yet to achieve their desired battle-ready form.

Both coaches Regine Diego of F2 and Aaron Velez of Chery Tiggo have, however, shown willingness to take it a step at a time and not rush their respective team’s development.

“I can’t always say that this is already the destination because we’re still in the journey,” said Diego. “We have to be patient in learning because we can’t be good overnight.”

“We have to take the experience and the ingredients to be consistent, like trusting one another and improving communication,” Velez, who is also the team manager, for his part, said.

It will be interesting to see how Chery Tiggo’s Mylene Paat, the Reinforced Conference MVP, will fare against F2’s power duo of Kianna Dy and Myla Pablo in a clash of three of the league’s top scorers.

Paat went on a rampage the last time out as she unleashed a conference-high 26 points in a 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12 win over Army Black Mamba while Dy and Pablo combined for 26 hits in a 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 triumph over Akari last Saturday also at the Pasig venue.

Paat though deferred to collective team effort as the key to their early success.

“Gaya nga ng lagi kong sinasabi, hindi ako makakapuntos kung wala teammates ko, it was a team effort,” said Paat.

In a duel between winless squads, PLDT (0-1) battles Army (0-1) at 6:30 p.m.