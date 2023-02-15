^

Ricci Rivero joins Blackwater's PBA 3x3 squad

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 15, 2023 | 2:44pm
Ricci Rivero
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA 3x3 is the next stop of ace guard Ricci Rivero after signing with the Blackwater Red President in the ongoing Third Conference of the halfcourt league’s second season.

Rivero, 24, is coming off an aborted professional debut overseas with Taoyuan Pilots in Taiwan’s P.League+ owing to a jumper’s knee injury though he played a couple of preseason games with the squad.

Now healed and ready to restart his pro career, hopes are high for the former University of the Philippines stalwart to reinforce the playoff bid of Blackwater, where his brother Prince is also playing.

Rivero, who was one of the vital cogs in UP’s historic UAAP Season 84 championship run, is anticipated to debut in Leg 6 this weekend at the Robinson’s Place Manila in Ermita.

Blackwater, which also has Alfrancis Tamis, Jeff Javillonar and Hubert Cani, is currently at 10th place with 141 tour points.

With Rivero on deck, Blackwater eyes to surpass its best finish at 6th place in Leg 4 for a deep run that would boost its hopes to make the Third Conference Grand Finals next weekend.

Moreover, Rivero’s PBA 3x3 stint will mark his return to the halfcourt circuit after the UAAP 3x3 and multiple Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 stints in the 2018 FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup and 2019 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup.

