Creamline drew extra motivation against full-strength Choco Mucho in Valentine's Day blowout

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers played inspired volleyball en route to their third win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Valentine's Day on Tuesday as they routed sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans in front of a large crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With a little friendly rivalry on their minds, the Cool Smashers churned out a three-set win over the Flying Titans, stamping class as they took the victory, 25-18, 25-13, 25-14.

Related Stories Creamline reasserts mastery over sister team Choco Mucho in PVL Valentine's Day showdown

Even as Alyssa Valdez continued to miss games for Creamline, Cool Smashers head coach Sherwin Meneses bared that his players dug deep against their fellow Rebisco-backed squad.

"Nung start pa lang, talagang sinabi namin Choco Mucho kalaban natin, napakasayang laban nito so wag na natin intindihin yung score basta tayo maglaro lang nang maglaro, point by point. Actually, yung third set nakahabol talaga sila eh buti nalang naka-recover yung team namin," said Meneses, whose team has yet to drop a set in the three matches they've played so far.

"Talagang nag-enjoy din yung mga player, excited din sila makalaban din yung Choco Mucho ng kumpleto. Kami naman yung bawas," he added.

According to the tactician, this is the first time his team has faced an intact Flying Titans squad in the past couple of conferences.

"Kasi two conference nang pag maghaharap ang Choco is talagang kulang din sila eh. Na-research lang namin," he said.

The Cool Smashers have faced off with Choco Mucho for eight times now in the PVL. The former have won all of them.

When it comes to facing the Flying Titans, it just means a little bit more for the Cool Smashers.

"Kaya nga nagready talaga kami nang husto," said Meneses.

As for their next game, the Cool Smashers test their mettle against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers on Saturday, February 18.