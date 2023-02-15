^

Manila Nomads, Kaya get off to winning start in new 7s season

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 15, 2023 | 10:21am
Manila Nomads before their 9-0 win over Maharlika Manila.

MANILA, Philippines – The two favorites for the AIA 7s Women’s Football Championship — Kaya and Manila Nomads — made their presence felt in contrasting ways during the opening of the 2023 season last Sunday at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Kaya, the two-time defending champions, squeaked past Manila Digger A, 2-1. Manila Nomads on the other hand, blew Maharlika Manila off the field to the tune of a 9-0 hiding.

In previous seasons in the tournament, Manila Nomads won the elimination round matches but lost when it counted the most — in the playoffs or finals.

Manila Nomads is hoping it has enough firepower and motivation to finally hurdle Kaya.

First things first though — the elimination round and the nine other teams competing for the prize.

Tuloy FC piped sister team Tuloy U-17, 4-2. Manila Digger-B blanked Forza, 3-nil. Superbad slipped past Komrads-Arayat, 2-1.

In this coming weekend’s matches, Maharlika takes on Superbad, Komrads-Arayat faces Tuloy, Manila Digger A and Manila Digger B lock horns in a sibling match, Kaya will look to continue their winning ways against Tuloy U-17. And lastly, Manila Nomads and Forza will collide.

