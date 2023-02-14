^

Avaricio mounts charge vs Thai aces in NSDF Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 14, 2023 | 3:35pm
Avaricio mounts charge vs Thai aces in NSDF Classic
Chanelle Avaricio

MANILA, Philippines – Chanelle Avaricio wages a tough, lonely battle in pursuit of a breakthrough in the Thai LPGA Tour as she clashes with the host country’s leading pros in the NSDF Ladies Classic reeling off Wednesday at the Treasure Hill Golf Club in Chon Buri.

Avaricio toughened up at The Country Club during the Razon Memorial Cup last week where she worked on her distance, short game and putting but expects a challenging stint in the TH1.2 million event, which drew a power-packed local cast headed by Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, who dominated the circuit’s kickoff leg, the BGC Championship, two weeks ago.

The Filipina ace, winner of three Ladies Philippine Golf Tour legs last year, struggled in the BGC tilt, fumbling with a closing 76 and ending up at joint 50th, behind compatriot Marvi Monsalve, who posted a tied for 46th effort.

But Monsalve is skipping this week’s event to prepare for next week’s LPGT Anvaya Cove Invitational, which also serves as part of the LPGA of Taiwan Tour, in Bataan where Avaricio is also booked play, along with the other top Filipina campaigners.

Meanwhile, Avaricio drew a 7:22 a.m. flight on No. 1 with Chanokmanee Charoenpattananasatit and Ploychompoo Wilairungreung, who also used to compete in the LPGT, along with a host of top guns seeing action this week.

They include Nemittra Juntanaket, Pimnipa Panthong, Saraporn Chamchoi, Wannasiri Sirisampant, Alisara Wedchakama, Chonlada Chayanun and Arpichaya Yubol, a former LPGT leg winner at Manila Golf.

Filipina amateur Lois Kaye Go is also in the roster, slated to play against Tip Seeumpornroj and Charoenpattananasatit at 7:11 a.m., also on the first hole. She was also listed in the BGC Championship, but the national team mainstay didn’t suit up to prepare for the Queen Sirikit Cup set at Manila Southwoods, also next week.

The Cebuana ace also manned his brother Lloyd’s bag in last week’s TCC Invitational where the latter finished runner-up to back-to-back champion Guido van der Walk.

CHANELLE AVARICIO

