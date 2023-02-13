^

Sports

National college tennis tilt unfurls at PCA

Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 3:49pm
National college tennis tilt unfurls at PCA

MANILA, Philippines – Archrivals Ateneo and La Salle brace for a grueling battle of power and stamina as they play two matches each Tuesday, ushering in the men’s competition in the National College Tennis Team Championships at the PCA outdoor courts in Paco, Manila.

The Eagles face the UST Tigers at 8 a.m. then return in the afternoon to slug it out with the National University Bulldogs at 1 p.m. in Group A play. UST and NU clash Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The Archers, on the other hand, tangle with the University of the East Warriors at 8 a.m. and the University of the Philippines Maroons at 1 p.m. in Group B. UE and UP duel Wednesday, also at 1 p.m.

The top two teams will advance to the crossover semifinals with the winners disputing the crown.

Hostilities in the women’s side actually kicked off yesterday (Monday), pitting La Salle against Ateneo; and UP versus NU in morning play. UP battled La Salle while NU faced Ateneo in afternoon matches.

UP will take on Ateneo Wednesday while La Salle and NU square off with the top two teams advancing to the winner-take-all finals of the week-long event serving as part of the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala tennis program, led by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Fierce action is also seen in the individual champion with the leading players and rising stars in the ranks making up the big cast, including regular campaigners in the PPS-PEPP circuit, among them UST’s Nilo Ledama, Eric Jay Tangub, Jose Maria Pague and John Steven Sonsona, NU’s Jude Ceniza, Vince Tugade and Aljon Talatayod, and Ateneo’s Gabriel Tiamson, Nio Tria, Diego Dayrit and Eric Jed Olivarez, Jr.

UE is headed by Jarell Edangga, UP is bannered by Loucas Fernandez, while Mark Crisosto anchors La Salle’s bid in the week-long tournament backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

The women’s cast is led by Anna de Myer, Achaia Cabahug, Kristine Martin and Lucy Inalves of UP, Danna Abad, Alyssa Bornia, Jan Anghag and Ericka Yap of NU; Mikaela Vicencio, Aubrey Calma, Arianne Nillasca and Jazelle Madis of La Salle; and Melanie Dizon, Tracy Llamas and Althea Ong of Ateneo.

Meanwhile, action shifts to San Pablo City, Laguna for the Escudero Cup Men’s Open and Juniors Championships on Feb. 20-24 (Open) and Feb. 23-28 (Juniors) at the Aera Tennis Club courts. For details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

SMB, TNT fortify for EASL  

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
PBA Philippine Cup winner San Miguel Beer and runner-up TNT are adding a second import to their lineups in vying for the $250,000 first prize in the eight-team EASL Champions Week in Japan on March 1-5.
Sports
fbtw
Creamline out to impose PVL might vs Choco Mucho

Creamline out to impose PVL might vs Choco Mucho

4 hours ago
Creamline is not about to slow down as it is expected to show no mercy against little sister Choco Mucho in a Valentine’s...
Sports
fbtw
Josh Culibao makes UFC 284 splash in Australia

Josh Culibao makes UFC 284 splash in Australia

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
It was a massive win for Josh Culibao, who improved his MMA record to 11-1-1, including 3-1-1 in the UFC.
Sports
fbtw
Nolte edges Vietnamese foe, gains solo lead in ASEAN Chess Championship

Nolte edges Vietnamese foe, gains solo lead in ASEAN Chess Championship

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Not even age could stop Rolando Nolte in his pursuit of a Grandmaster title.
Sports
fbtw

The independents

By Bill Velasco | 17 hours ago
It’s not often that this writer is out to watch basketball games on a Sunday morning.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ubas cops heptathlon bronze in Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Ubas cops heptathlon bronze in Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

4 hours ago
Philippine bet Janry Ubas scored 5,246 points en route to the bronze medal in the heptathlon at the 2023 Asian Indoor Athletics...
Sports
fbtw
National team standouts enter fray as PGT Q-School fires off

National team standouts enter fray as PGT Q-School fires off

5 hours ago
Nomura Cup veterans Kristoffer Arevalo, Elee Bisera and Coby Rolida head a crack list of national team mainstays seeking to...
Sports
fbtw
Chiefs overcome magnificent Hurts for Super Bowl win over Eagles

Chiefs overcome magnificent Hurts for Super Bowl win over Eagles

6 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame the inspired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to win their...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics' firepower too much for Grizzlies; Raptors edge Pistons

Celtics' firepower too much for Grizzlies; Raptors edge Pistons

6 hours ago
The Boston Celtics' long-range barrage was too much for Memphis on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) in the Eastern Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Platinum edges Cavitex for 3x3 diadem

Platinum edges Cavitex for 3x3 diadem

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Limping and all, Platinum Karaoke fought with its guts out to beat Cavitex, 17-15, in overtime for the Leg 5 plum of the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with