Creamline out to impose PVL might vs Choco Mucho

Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 1:27pm
Creamline out to impose PVL might vs Choco Mucho
Deanna Wong of Choco Mucho (left) and Creamline's Jema Galanza
Games Tuesday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. – Cignal vs Akari
6:30 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline looked impressive in its straight-set victories over last year’s Reinforced Conference finalists Petro Gazz and Cignal that it reinforced what every team in the Premier Volleyball League already know — the Cool Smashers are the team to beat.

And the Jonathan Ng-owned franchise is not about to slow down as it is expected to show no mercy against little sister Choco Mucho in a Valentine’s Day PVL All-Filipino Conference showdown that is expected to draw a mammoth crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Tuesday.

Out for a vengeance after it was denied a historic Grand Slam last season, the Open and Invitational Conferences titlist came out like a super typhoon as it left a trail of devastation in flattening Petro Gazz, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22, and Cignal, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15, to jump to the top early.

While Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics managed to catch up by also zooming to a pristine 2-0 start, Creamline will have a chance to regain the solo lead again as it shoots for win No. 3 against Choco Mucho at 6:30 p.m. in a duel that could come close, if not eclipse, the 19,000-plus fans that watched them clash in their last encounter in November last year at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Expect the Flying Titans to likewise come out with fire in their eyes and bounce back from a 25-18, 25-20, 25-21 beating the former suffered at the hands of the Angels Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Center.

But everyone, including Choco Mucho itself, knows that Creamline will come into their match as the heavy favorite, thanks to the latter’s loaded roster headed by resurgent Michele Gumabao and the power-spiking duo of Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza.

The troika have actually stepped up and filled the massive void left by their hurting captain Alyssa Valdez especially Gumabao, who has been playing like an MVP and averaged a team-high 13.5 points a game, which is currently seventh best in the league’s scoring race.

“Same lang sinasabi ko, pare pareho din naman ginagawa every player and mga leader din naman ang naiwan,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

Meanwhile, Cignal and Akari desperately gun for their first win after dropping their first two assignments as they tackle each other at 4 p.m.

