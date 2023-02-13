^

Josh Culibao makes UFC 284 splash in Australia

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 11:40am
In the second round, Josh Culibao dodged a kick and in one motion, flipped Melsik Baghdasaryan on his back and forced him to submit via rear naked choke at the 2:02 mark.
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Australian mixed martial arts fighter Josh Culibao described it perfectly during the post-match press conference.

His opponent, Armenian Melsik Baghdasaryan, played the role of villain to the hilt.

Bad move whether for show or it was him putting his game face on.

During the weigh-ins for this featherweight match, Baghdasaryan shoved Culibao in the neck, and both fighters had to be separated hours before their scheduled bout at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Once the fight got going, the Armenian illegally dropped Culibao with a nasty groin kick. The Filipino-Aussie needed some time to get himself going as it clearly hurt and took the wind out of his sails. 

In the second round, Culibao this time dodged a kick and in one motion, flipped Baghdasaryan on his back and forced him to submit via rear naked choke at the 2:02 mark.

The hometown crowd loved it and showered Culibao — and every Australian fighter — with cheers and love. The sound was absolutely deafening; one of the best heard in the UFC’s 30 years.

It was a massive win for Culibao, who improved his MMA record to 11-1-1, including 3-1-1 in the UFC.

“This one is top of the feelings,” Josh exclaimed post-fight and still struggling with the enormity of his win. 

Culibao downplayed any ill feelings towards his Armenian opponent, who fell to 7-2, including 2-1 in the UFC. The loss was Melsik’s first in his career. 

“Melsik added to the flavor and played the villain. He did that shove and obviously played a big part in promoting this fight. So thank you to Melsik.”

“During the tests, we bumped into each other a few times, and it was all good. It was just the moment because he was coming into my territory. I thought that he got rubbed in the wrong way (by the hometown fans booing him) so the only way he could take it out was on me.”

UFC 284 was a good setting to introduce himself further not just to an international audience but also the hometown fans.

“This fight is good not only for me, but for the sport and all Australian MMA fans.”

Previously, Culibao defeated Choi Seung-woo in UFC 280 in Singapore in June of last year.

The UFC is shown live every Sunday in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

