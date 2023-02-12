^

Perpetual to retire Scottie Thompson's jersey

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 12, 2023 | 5:20pm
Perpetual to retire Scottie Thompson's jersey
Scottie Thompson
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra superstar Scottie Thompson, a bona fide son of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, will have his famed jersey No. 6 retired during the 48th Foundation Day of his alma mater on February 16 at the Home of the Altas Gymnasium II in Barangay Pamplona III in Las Piñas.

Thompson, the reigning PBA MVP, will be honored by Perpetual for his commendable achievements in the field of basketball highlighted by his PBA and Gilas Piipinas stints after an illustrious collegiate career with the Altas.

The 29-year-old guard played for the Altas from 2011-2015 under the great Aric Del Rosario and won the NCAA Season 90 MVP award in 2014 following their stellar Final Four run. He’s also a three-time NCAA Mythical Team member and winner of Most Improved Player in 2012.

His all-around play for Perpetual then proved as only the tip of the iceberg as Thompson went on to flash his brilliance in the PBA for Ginebra, which took him as the fifth overall selection in the 2015 Draft.

Thompson, a native of Digos City, is now a seven-time PBA champion on top of his two Finals MVP and Best Player of the Conference awards. He’s also a four-time All-Star, 2018 MIP winner, two-time Mythical Team member and Sportsmanship awardee in 2020.

He’s currently the starting point guard of Gilas in the coming sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers after multiple national team stints highlighted by a gold medal in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games in Singapore.

Thompson will also strut his stuff in Perpetual’s All-Star Game with Team Stars against Team Rising Star, bannered by popular vlogger Kyt Jimenez of the Davao Occidental Tigers.

Joining him are Ronald Sy, Milo Bonifacio, Gerry Guarda, Harold Arboleda, Jong Baloria, Chester Saldua, Ricky Pracale,Kervin Lucente, Nestor Bantayan Jr, Anton Tamayo, Chester Tolomia, Gab Dagangon, GJ Ylagan, Joel jolangcob, Jett Vidal, Tony Paulino, Ketih Pido, Gerard Dizon and Jon Yuhico.

For Rising Stars, completing the team are John Cedrick Abis, Jielo Razon, Gilbert Malabanan, Jerry Andaleon, Joey Barcuma, JP Boral, Arthur Roque Jr, Christina Pagaran, Alwin Manalang, Jun Galabin,Rom Mangalino, Justine Alano, Eric Ramirez, Japeth Macaraeg, Mark Denver Omega, AJ Coronel, Joshua Rodriguez and Cyrus Nitura.

Apart from Thompson’s jersey retirement and All-Star Game, Perpetual with a theme of [email protected] : Wholistic Approach Towards Excellence and Resurgence will also stage mass wedding of employees and Battle of the Bands on February 14, and Mr. and Ms. University on Feb. 15 at Ernesto Crisostomo Palanca Hall.

