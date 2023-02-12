Bustamante scores points anew in F4 UAE Dubai race

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante scored points for a second race weekend in a row for Prema Racing as she finished P9 in Race 2 of the fourth round of the F4 United Arab Emirates Championship season in Dubai Autodrome at the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Bustamante, who got herself on the board with a 10th place finish in Kuwait in Round 3, kept her momentum going as she finished in the points in the race won by Mumbai Falcons' Tuuka Taponen.

R-ace GP's Jesse Carrasquedo Jr. crossed the line first in the safety car-filled race but was penalised with a five-second time penalty for not following the safety car procedure correctly which dragged him down to 10th place.

Bustamante was more than three seconds off of Taponen and was the only driver for her Italian team to get points in Race 2.

Earlier in the weekend in Race 1, Bustamante made up 12 places from P29 to finish P17 after a tough qualifying round had her at the backend of the grid.

The 18-year-old racer out of the Philippines, who recently inked a one-year deal with the F1 Academy, flew to Dubai from Manila where she recently spent a couple of days of rest from the season.

Rounding up the podium in Race 2 in Round 4 of the season are Mumbai Falcons' James Wharton, and PHM Racing's Noah Stromsted.

Race 3 in Dubai happens Sunday afternoon before action shifts to the Yas Marina Circuit for the final round of the season on February 18 to 19.