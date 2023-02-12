Malixi reaching peak form for Q Sirikit Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi has put emphasis on iron play even as she revels in her much-improved putting the last few weeks, making her A-ready one week before the Queen Sirikit Cup is fired off at the Manila Southwoods’ Masters course.

While her steady long game has anchored her rise to recognition here and abroad, the 15-year-old find is making every effort to be in top form in all aspects of the game when she slugs it out with the best and rising stars in the region and spearheads a team that includes fellow aces Lois Kaye Go and Mafy Singson in the 43rd staging of the Amateur Ladies Asia-Pacific Invitational Golf Team Championship on February 20 to 24.

“I’m training hard on my approach and putting the past two weeks,” said Malixi, now No. 2 in the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) rankings where she won two tournaments last year. “The Masters is a long course, so I will rely on my approaches in mid- to long iron.”

She is also surrounded by able and competent coaches, including swing mentor Rick Gibson, a former Asian Golf Circuit Order of Merit winner and Philippine Open champion.

“I have a strong and dedicated team. My game coach (Rick) and I trust each other. He is an accomplished ex-Tour. He was a college golfer, too, so he is a great mentor,” Malixi told Philstar.com. “My strengthening coach is the same and we have two more (coaches) that I work with to help me in other aspects of my game. They all have different, very specific tasks.”

What she likes most in her team is that they are all very committed to making her better, especially at this level of golf that she’s been playing these days.

“My Dad (Roy) still managers everything around my team. I trust that he does, it works for me,” she added.

While she’s downplaying her chances both in individual play and team competition as she wont to do, she remains upbeat of what’s in store for her and the team.

“I don’t want to expect anything great coming to a tournament. But I’m confident and mentally prepared on my game,” said Malixi who has improved to a career-best No. 138 in the world amateur ranking. “My putting is improving, 6-footer putts are much easier than before.”

Still, she picks defending champion Japan as the team to beat, along with Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

Mizuki Hashimoto is back to defend her individual crown with compatriots Yuna Araki and Miku Ueta going all out to keep the team championship against the host squad and 10 others.

But Korea is also itching to reclaim the crown it won six times in row from 2014 in Malaysia to Australia in 2019 before the annual championship was put on hold due to pandemic. Japan topped last year’s resumption in Singapore with New Zealand edging Korea for runner-up honors.

Completing the 12-team roster are China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore.