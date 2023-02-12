^

Xavier School sweeps PCYAA elims

Philstar.com
February 12, 2023 | 2:30pm
Xavier School sweeps PCYAA elims
MANILA, Philippines — Xavier School completed a perfect 10-game elimination sweep of the Philippine Ching Yuen Athletic Association (PCYAA) 10th Anniversary Invitational Basketball Tournament.

The Golden Stallions solidified their position as the top-seed with a dominant 99-45 romp of Philippine Cultural College on Saturday at MGC-New Life Gym in Taguig.

Brent Tiu led the way for Xavier with 18 points, seven steals, and five assists, while the debuting Andrew Choa made instant impact with his 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. Jude Catholic School secured the no. 2 spot with a 97-39 rout of Hope Christian High School for their ninth consecutive victory behind Ethan Kaw's 25 last Feb. 5.

The Golden Stallions (10-0) and the Green Knights (9-1) earned automatic semifinal berths and twice-to-beat advantages for finishing as the top two teams in the league which is supported by Milk Magic, Spalding, Vital Purified Drinking Water, and Nexgen Asia.

Two more spots are up for grabs in the quarterfinals which starts on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Uno High School Gym.

No. 3-seed Pace Academy Pacers (8-2) will hold a twice-to-beat edge against no. 6 PCC Golden Seagulls (5-5), with the winner taking on St. Jude.

Xavier, on the other hand, awaits the victor of the clash between no. 4-seed St. Stephen's High School Stephenians (7-3), armed with a twice-to-beat advantage, and no. 5 Chiang Kai Shek College Blue Dragons (6-4).

Failing to make the playoffs in the 11-team tourney were Jubilee Christian Academy Jubileeans (4-6), MGC-New Life Christian Academy New Lifers (3-7), Uno High School Blue Pandas (2-8), Grace Christian College Spartans (1-9), and Hope Christian High School Soldiers (0-10).

BASKETBALL
