^

Sports

Salvador, Nakajima head PGT Q-School cast

Philstar.com
February 12, 2023 | 2:14pm
Salvador, Nakajima head PGT Q-School cast
Elmer Salvador

MANILA, Philippines — A mix of aces, including a comebacking former Order of Merit champion and former leg winners, makes up one of the strongest casts ever to vie in the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School, which begins Tuesday at Splendido Taal Golf Club in Tagaytay City.

Multi-titled Elmer Salvador, back in the hunt after a long absence on the tour where he reigned as OOM champ in its inaugural staging in 2009, heads the 86 other bidders chasing the 35 slots to this year’s Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit, which kicks off its busy season in Bacolod next month.

This marks the return of the PGT Q-School after it was suspended over growing concerns related to Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. The PGT held two tournaments at Riviera under the bubble setup late in the year and staged one in 2021 before holding a seven-leg circuit last year.

With everything else back in normal, the country’s premier tour put up by ICTSI is all set for another banner season with the Negros Occidental Classic set on March 15-18 to be followed by the Iloilo Golf Challenge on March 22-25 and the second ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship on April 18-21 in Cavinti, Laguna.

The 2023 PGT season actually kicked off last week with its flagship championship, the Don Pocholo Razon Memorial Cup, with Dutch Guido van der Valk keeping the crown via a five-shot victory over Asian Tour-bound Lloyd Go.

That makes this year’s Q-School worth watching and interesting with Rene Menor, a surprised PGT Asia winner, also at Splendido, in 2017 likewise all geared up to regain his card along with many-time Philippine Masters champion and PGT leg winner Robert Pactolerin and former amateur standouts Ferdie Aunzo, Mhark Fernando and Rufino Bayron, still in search for a follow-up to his breakthrough pro victory at ICTSI Orchard Championship in 2014.

Japanese Toru Nakajima, who edged Jay Bayron in sudden death at Wack Wack in 2013 to become the first foreign PGT winner, is also in the field, along with Korean Lee Song and Gen Nagai, the Cebu-based Japanese who won the Philippine Junior championship in 2014.

Sixty-five locals and 22 foreign bets are slugging it out for the coveted PGT cards in the 72-hole elims at the rolling, wind-raked Splendido Taal layout with the top 50 and ties after 36 holes advancing to the final two rounds. The top 35 will then be included in Category 6 while the next 35 will earn Category 7 status of the 2023 PGT starting fields.

Others tipped to contend for PGT cards are Rey Pagunsan, Ramil Bisera, Johnel Bulawit, Danilo delos Santos, Omar Dungca, Nico Evangelista, Rolando Marabe, Jr., Paul Miñoza, Miko Pactolerin, Elmer Saban, Nilo Salahog, Peter Villaber and Brent Sumampong.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine sports betting firm puts up car, other prizes in latest promo

Philippine sports betting firm puts up car, other prizes in latest promo

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Filipino online sportsbook and e-games platform OKBet announced its biggest promo so far, giving verified players the chance...
Sports
fbtw

Sauler’s ‘no-zone’ advocacy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Magnolia Hotshots assistant coach Juno Sauler is touring the country on his own when his PBA schedule permits to promote an advocacy that was born out of an extensive research on how Spain, Australia, Serbia and...
Sports
fbtw
Chalmers beefs up Valientes

Chalmers beefs up Valientes

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
NBA veteran Mario Chalmers is trying to make the most out of his opportunity playing for the Zamboanga Valientes in the Asean...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena finishes 2nd behind Duplantis

Obiena finishes 2nd behind Duplantis

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Ranged against pole vault demigod Armand Duplantis of Sweden, Filipino world No. 3 EJ Obiena was happy to play second fi...
Sports
fbtw
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malixi reaching peak form for Q Sirikit Cup

Malixi reaching peak form for Q Sirikit Cup

By Jan Veran | 44 minutes ago
While her steady long game has anchored her rise to recognition here and abroad, the 15-year-old find is making every effort...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers down Warriors without LeBron, Heat win in overtime

Lakers down Warriors without LeBron, Heat win in overtime

1 hour ago
Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with 26 points. Rui Hachimura added 16 and D'Angelo Russell — newly arrived in a trade...
Sports
fbtw
Xavier School sweeps PCYAA elims

Xavier School sweeps PCYAA elims

1 hour ago
The Golden Stallions solidified their position as the top-seed with a dominant 99-45 romp of Philippine Cultural College on...
Sports
fbtw
Salvador, Nakajima head PGT Q-School cast

Salvador, Nakajima head PGT Q-School cast

1 hour ago
Multi-titled Elmer Salvador, back in the hunt after a long absence on the tour where he reigned as OOM champ in its inaugural...
Sports
fbtw
Aussie ace banners IM 70.3 Davao pro cast

Aussie ace banners IM 70.3 Davao pro cast

1 hour ago
Duke, who dominated the country’s top 5150 races before the pandemic, placed third when the premier city in the south...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with