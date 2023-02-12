Marikina nips Xentro Mall to keep Ballout lead

MANILA, Philippines — Marikina outlasted Xentro Mall Rizal, 75-71, in the battle of leaders in Cocogen Ballout Season 2 at the Marikina Sports Center.

Inspired by the gutsy performance of an injured, but tougher Felipe Chavez, and the steady game of Jason Opiso, the Shoelanders battled the Golden Coolers to a standstill, but Chavez took the spotlight down the stretch.

He came up with the big plays in the last four seconds by scoring the go-ahead lay up then completed his heroics with a steal in Xentro Mall Rizal’s last possession and sealed the win with a buzzer-beating lay up to the delight of the crowd.

Playing with a dislocated nose, Chavez ended up with 18 points.

Opiso, a veteran player from the MPBL, led the way for Marikina with 20 points and seven rebounds while leading his team to its sixth win in eight games to stay on top of the NCR division.

Also winning were One4BF and Philippine Navy which pulled off similar hard-fought victories.

Free throws by Frederick Pastana in the last 26 seconds of the game sealed the win for One4BF, which outlasted a gritty Antipolo side, 100-98.

Philippine Navy banked on solid games from Rocky Antonares and Vinny Begaso, who both came up with double-double performances, allowing the Sealions to outlast M7-RPBY, 97-91.

Antonares came away with 16 points and 11 boards while Begaso tallied 14 points on top of 11 rebounds. Also coming up with a slid effort was the team’s newest addition, Mario Bonleon, who contributed 16 points and seven rebounds.