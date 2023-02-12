Super Bowl LVII: A game of firsts and 'bragging rights'

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles — the Super Bowl LVII — is one day away from kick-off on Monday morning, February 13 (Manila time), at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is historic for several reasons.

First, Super Bowl LVII will be the first to feature starting quarterbacks Kansas’ Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts.

Mahomes previously won the Super Bowl with Kansas in 2020 and should his Chiefs win, he will be the first African-American quarterback to win two Super Bowls.

Should the Eagles hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Hurts will be the fourth African-American starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl since Doug Williams (Washington Redskins, 1988) and Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks, 2014).

It isn’t only for the players as Eagles assistant coach Autumn Lockwood will also be the first African-American to coach in the Super Bowl and the fourth woman to do so.

Speaking of coaches, Kansas’ head coach Andy Reid will be gunning for his third Super Bowl ring having won as an assistant with the Green Bay Packers and head coach with the Chiefs in 2019.

His opposite, Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni, is hunting for his first ever championship in any level.

In his two years as head coach with Philadelphia, he has a 23-11 record (.676) and is 2-1 in the postseason (.667).

This will be Kansas’ fourth trip to the Super Bowl and they sport a 2-1 record. Philadelphia is 1-1.

The game will also have the first set of brothers to compete against one another in the NFL’s showpiece. Travis and Jason Kelce play for Kansas and Philadelphia respectively. The former, a tight end, the latter, center.

Both have Super Bowl rings in 2019 and 2017 respectively with their current squads. This one is the tie-breaker.

Filipinos fans can catch the action with all the odds on the line at 7:30 a.m. Monday on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.