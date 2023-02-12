Regine Diego seeks â€˜more aggressiveâ€™ F2 after 2-0 start

Regine Diego seeks ‘more aggressive’ F2 after 2-0 start

MANILA, Philippines — F2 Logistics Cargo Movers head coach Regine Diego is far from satisfied as her team took a 2-0 start in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Saturday.

After a gutsy five set win over PLDT in their conference opener, the Cargo Movers followed it up with a tough three set grind against the Akari Chargers.

As the wins didn’t come without any challenges, Diego remains wanting for more from her players.

“I cannot say na they did not improve. They improved naman on some areas. But siyempre, hindi ako pwedeng makuntento sa ganoon lang. I want more from them.” Diego said after the game.

“So many things we have to improve. Ang galing din ni Akari, so respect lang sa kalaban. Also, we have to improve talaga 'yung kumuha agad ng game ng mas mabilis. We can't wait for them to make more points para matalo kami. We have to be more aggressive pa sa wins.” she added.

Against Akari, F2 needed to dig deep as they repulsed a Chargers side led by the heroics of Dindin Santiago-Manabat.

Tried and tested so early on in the conference, Diego can only hope that her team only goes up from here on out. As she attempts to integrate her system as a new head coach, Diego preaches patience.

“Wala namang coach ang gustong dumidikit 'yung kalaban, 'di ba? Lahat ng coach gusto 'yan, mas mabilis matapos ang game, mas maganda.” she said.

“But you know, we have to be patient din sa pag-learn. Kasi hindi pwedeng agad-agad, overnight alam mo na. Overnight, magaling ka agad, 'di ba? So we have to really and process everything, and hopefully, mabuo na agad 'yung team. Kasi lahat inconsistent talaga sa first few games… So hopefully, we get better every game.”

F2 gets their litmus test next against a fellow undefeated team Chery Tiggo on Thursday, February 16. There, both teams stake their 2-0 records and the early lead in the conference.