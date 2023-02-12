Inaugural MLBB developmental league to shine light on up and coming talents

MANILA, Philippines — The maiden season of the Mobile Legends Development League - Philippines (MDL PH) officially begins on February 15, with the theme "Ilabas ang Lakas," keeping up with the local professional league's thrust of the strength of Filipino MLBB players.

In its first season, the MDL will feature 10 teams, eight of which will come from MPL-PH franchised teams Blacklist International, BREN Esports, ECHO, Nexplay EVOS, Smart Omega, ONIC PH, RSG PH, TNC Pro Team.

Top amateur teams Gamelab and ZOL Esports round up the squads.

"With MDL-PH Season 1, we aim to give aspiring professional players a proving ground to showcase their strength in gaming and an opportunity to start their career in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The Philippines has a rich pool of undiscovered players and talents that show great potential to conquer the bigger stage," says Tonyo Silva, MOONTON Games Senior Marketing Manager for esports.

The fully online tournament will see teams compete in a round robin best-of-three matches, Tuesday to Thursdays starting February 15. Matches on Tuesday and Wednesday will begin at 12 nn while Thursday hostilities start at 2 p.m.

The league will also allow mid-season transfers of both players and coaches, starting February 20 until March 27 with players allowed to be transferred only once, with teams given at least three MDL to MPL player transfers per season.

MPL to MDL transfers are unlimited provided that the roster number meets the league's minimum and maximum requirements (five starters and one to five substitutes).

Only franchise teams are eligible for coach transfers, with a maximum of two coach transfers per season.

MDL PH will begin on Wednesday, with a match-up between RSG Ignite and Gamelab.