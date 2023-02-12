^

Sports

Inaugural MLBB developmental league to shine light on up and coming talents

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 12, 2023 | 11:13am
Inaugural MLBB developmental league to shine light on up and coming talents
MDL PH begins on Wednesday, February 15
MPL PH / Moonton Games

MANILA, Philippines — The maiden season of the Mobile Legends Development League - Philippines (MDL PH) officially begins on February 15, with the theme "Ilabas ang Lakas," keeping up with the local professional league's thrust of the strength of Filipino MLBB players.

In its first season, the MDL will feature 10 teams, eight of which will come from MPL-PH franchised teams Blacklist International, BREN Esports, ECHO, Nexplay EVOS, Smart Omega, ONIC PH, RSG PH, TNC Pro Team.

Top amateur teams Gamelab and ZOL Esports round up the squads.

"With MDL-PH Season 1, we aim to give aspiring professional players a proving ground to showcase their strength in gaming and an opportunity to start their career in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The Philippines has a rich pool of undiscovered players and talents that show great potential to conquer the bigger stage," says Tonyo Silva, MOONTON Games Senior Marketing Manager for esports.

The fully online tournament will see teams compete in a round robin best-of-three matches, Tuesday to Thursdays starting February 15. Matches on Tuesday and Wednesday will begin at 12 nn while Thursday hostilities start at 2 p.m.

The league will also allow mid-season transfers of both players and coaches, starting February 20 until March 27 with players allowed to be transferred only once, with teams given at least three MDL to MPL player transfers per season. 

MPL to MDL transfers are unlimited provided that the roster number meets the league's minimum and maximum requirements (five starters and one to five substitutes). 

Only franchise teams are eligible for coach transfers, with a maximum of two coach transfers per season.

MDL PH will begin on Wednesday, with a match-up between RSG Ignite and Gamelab.

ESPORT

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw

Sauler’s ‘no-zone’ advocacy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Magnolia Hotshots assistant coach Juno Sauler is touring the country on his own when his PBA schedule permits to promote an advocacy that was born out of an extensive research on how Spain, Australia, Serbia and...
Sports
fbtw
Chalmers beefs up Valientes

Chalmers beefs up Valientes

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
NBA veteran Mario Chalmers is trying to make the most out of his opportunity playing for the Zamboanga Valientes in the Asean...
Sports
fbtw
Sports brand adidas launches new label with 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega

Sports brand adidas launches new label with 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Designed to be a complement to adidas' Performance and Originals labels, the new line aims to "level up the wearer's everyday...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine sports betting firm puts up car, other prizes in latest promo

Philippine sports betting firm puts up car, other prizes in latest promo

By Anthony Suntay | 23 hours ago
Filipino online sportsbook and e-games platform OKBet announced its biggest promo so far, giving verified players the chance...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
B. League: Parks' 21 points for naught as Nagoya absorb blowout loss vs Chiba

B. League: Parks' 21 points for naught as Nagoya absorb blowout loss vs Chiba

By Luisa Morales | 7 minutes ago
Parks finished with a game-high 21 points to go along with five boards, one assist, and two steals in about 36 minutes of...
Sports
fbtw
Marikina nips Xentro Mall to keep Ballout lead

Marikina nips Xentro Mall to keep Ballout lead

17 minutes ago
Inspired by the gutsy performance of an injured, but tougher Felipe Chavez, and the steady game of Jason Opiso, the Shoelanders...
Sports
fbtw
Regine Diego seeks &lsquo;more aggressive&rsquo; F2 after 2-0 start

Regine Diego seeks ‘more aggressive’ F2 after 2-0 start

By Luisa Morales | 53 minutes ago
After a gutsy five set win over PLDT in their conference opener, the Cargo Movers followed it up with a tough three set grind...
Sports
fbtw
Super Bowl LVII: A game of firsts and 'bragging rights'

Super Bowl LVII: A game of firsts and 'bragging rights'

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is historic for several reasons.
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Abando&rsquo;s Anyang bests Abarrientos, Ulsan for 7th straight win

KBL: Abando’s Anyang bests Abarrientos, Ulsan for 7th straight win

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Abando, who has been relatively quiet for Anyang in the past couple of games, uncorked six points on 2-of-5 shooting and a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with