KBL: Abandoâ€™s Anyang bests Abarrientos, Ulsan for 7th straight win

KBL: Abando’s Anyang bests Abarrientos, Ulsan for 7th straight win

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando emerged victorious over pal RJ Abarrientos in a battle of Filipino imports as the Anyang KGC nipped the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, 95-83, in the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League (KBL) season on Saturday.

Abando, who has been relatively quiet for Anyang in the past couple of games, uncorked six points on 2-of-5 shooting and a steal in 16 minutes of play to chip in for the KGC’s seventh straight victory.

Former NBA player Omari Spellman paced Anyang with a double-double of 27 points and 14 boards as Anyang improved their record to 30-11.

Locals Byeon Junhyeong and Oh Se-keun chipped in 18 and 17 markers, respectively, as well for the KGC.

Meanwhile, Abarrientos scored 10 points for Ulsan, to go along with two boards, five assists, and two steals.

But the Phoebus couldn’t get it done as they slid to 24-17 for the season.

Elsewhere, SJ Belangel’s efficient outing from the bench fell short of helping the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus get over the Seoul SK Knights, 89-85.

The former Ateneo standout came out with with 10 markers, three rebounds, four dimes, and two steals in 28 minutes of play.

Still, Daegu was unable to snap their skid as they fell for the seventh straight game and dropped to 13-26.