Marcial makes light work of Argentine foe

Bronze medallist Philippines' Eumir Marcial celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's middle (69-75kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial remained undefeated as a pro as he made easy work of Argentina’s Ricardo Villalba at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Marcial, now 4-0 in his career, scored the early victory with a second round TKO finish of Villalba.

The Filipino pug started his work early as he sent his foe to the canvas in the opening round.

He then continued the onslaught in Round 2 of the eight-round bout as Villalba was knocked down twice more before the official put a stop to the lopsided fight.

Marcial took the victory at the 48-second mark of the second frame.

This is Marcial’s second victory via TKO in his young pro career.