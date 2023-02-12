^

Milliam rules Cañiza Open

The Philippine Star
February 12, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Alexa Milliam outduelled Tennielle Madis, 6-3, 6-3, and ruled the first Rina Cañiza Women’s Tennis Open champion at the PCA outdoor courts in Paco, Manila yesterday.

The top-seeded Milliam pulled through in the opening set then survived a back-and-forth battle in the next to clinch the victory.

The La Carlota ace, who trounced Shaira Rivera, 6-1, 6-2, in the semis, held the 15-year-old rising star from Mlang, Cotabato to one point in the ninth game for the decisive break and the victory worth P50,000.

Madis received P25,000 and earned the respect of the field in the Group A tournament put up by former national player Rina Cañiza.

Milliam rules Cañiza Open

