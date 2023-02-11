Cargo Movers power down Chargers for 2-0 start

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:58 p.m.) — The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers blew past the Akari Chargers in three sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

F2, after missing out on the playoffs in the Reinforced Conference last year, are now 2-0 and keep pace with early league leaders Creamline Cool Smashers and Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

Related Stories Crossovers keep Army reeling for share of PVL lead

The Cargo Movers engaged in a back-and-forth affair against a Akari side riding the offense of Dindin Santiago-Manabat. In the second set, they were neck-and-neck as Eli Soyud got the Chargers within one, 23-24.

But Kianna Dy was able to convert on a combination play to clinch the set and the 2-0 lead, 25-23.

The tough loss in the second set looked to weigh heavily on the Chargers who have yet to win a set in the conference. Come the third set, the Chargers were scrambling against a confident F2 squad.

Midway through the canto, F2 doubled up on their foes, 16-8 after a running attack from skipper Aby Marano.

A 6-0 run by the Chargers looked to keep themselves afloat as they cut the deficit to three, 16-19, but a Dy off the block hit dampened Akari's surge.

An Eli Soyud attack that went awry clinched the victory for F2, 25-18.

"I cannot say that they did not improve, they improved naman on some areas but syempre di ako pwede makunteto sa ganon lang." said F2 head coach Regine Diego after the game.

"I want more from them. So many things we have to improve." she added.

Dy was named Player of the Game as she finished with 17 points and four excellent digs.

Pablo added nine markers while Ivy Lacsina chipped in with eight.

Santiago-Manabat paced the Chargers in the losing effort with 16 markers.

The Cargo Movers collide with fellow unbeaten team Chery Tiggo next on Thursday, February 16, while the Akari Chargers continue to seek their first win in the conference against the Cignal HD Spikers on Valentine's Day.