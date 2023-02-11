^

Crossovers keep Army reeling for share of PVL lead

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 6:25pm
Mylene Paat
PVL

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:40 p.m.) — The Chery Tiggo Crossovers now have a share of the early lead in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference as they nipped the Army Black Mamba, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

Chery Tiggo gained their bearings after a tit-for-tat first two sets that saw Army take the second canto and tied the match at 1-1, 25-23.

Skipper Mylene Paat led the pull away in the pivotal third salvo where they jumped to an early 6-2 lead. After the Lady Troopers got within two, 14-16, midway through the set, Chery unleashed a 9-2 run to reclaim the match lead.

This buoyed them in a dominant third set that saw the likes of EJ Laure and Cza Carandang step up for the Crossovers. 

Chery unloaded a finshing kick in the fourth canto that simply erased Army's challenge as they went on a 14-3 run to close out the Lady Troppers in four sets.

Chery Tiggo head coach Aaron Velez lauded his players for being able to recover quickly after a hiccup in the second.

"Nasabi ko lang kanina, we have to really trust one another. Kasi kanina, medyo nagiging individual yung game namin," he said.

"Pero nung nakuha namin yung teamwork ulit namin, started with the reception and then with the good playmakers of our setters, nagdeliver yung mga spikers."

Paat claimed Player of the Game honors with 26 points to lead the onslaught off of 22 attacks and four blocks. She also clinched the double-double with 12 excellent digs.

Laure and Carandang added 12 markers each for the Crossovers while the debuting Pauline Gaston added eight points.

Honey Royse Tubino paced the Army in the losing effort with 16 points.

The Crossovers hope to keep it going when they face the F2 Cargo Movers on Thursday, February 16.

Meanwhile, the Lady Troopers, who are now losers of 14 straight games stretching from the PVL Invitational Conference last year, will seek to end their slump against the PLDT High Speed Hitters also on February 16.

VOLLEYBALL
