Tabuena survives brutal test, trails by 4 in Oman

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 3:52pm
Tabuena survives brutal test, trails by 4 in Oman
Miguel Tabuena
File

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena stayed in the hunt despite a wind-blown 74 as the rest also scrambled to survive the ordeal at the Al Mouj Golf course with Japanese Takumi Kanaya snatching the lead with a gutsy 71 halfway through the International Series Oman in Muscat Friday.

Tabuena floundered in a switch in tee-time and bogeyed the second hole then yielded two strokes on the par-5 third in blustery conditions. But after another bogey on No. 6, he birdied the next then gained another stroke on the par-5 No. 12 and made a run of brave pars to finish with a 39-35.

Counting his opening 70 fashioned out in near-ideal conditions early Thursday, the ICTSI-backed Filipino ace pooled a 144 for joint 14th, just four strokes off Kanaya heading to the last 36 holes of the $2 million championship heading to a wild, wooly finish.

Angelo Que, however, failed to recover, limping with an 81 to blow a tough opening 71 for a 152, two shots below the high cut-off score given the punishing conditions.

Kanaya mixed four birdies against three bogeys for a 71 and a 140, snatching a one-stroke lead over compatriot Ryo Hisatsune, who assembled a 141 after 70.

Sergio Garcia fumbled with a 76 after a 67 but safely made it through the weekend at 143 for joint seventh while Graeme McDowell stood at joint 18th at 145 after a 72.

Among the major casualties were Brooks Koepka, who had a 152 after a 78, and Charl Schwartzel, who also skied to a 78 for a 153.

GOLF
