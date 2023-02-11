Tourism Cup up at Club Intramuros

MANILA, Philippines — Club Intramuros, the short but tricky golf course in the heart of Manila, primes up for the Tourism Cup 2023 on February 24 with over 150 participants expected to clash for top individual honors.

The field includes those from the private and government sectors and business groups with play to be held under the System 36 scoring format.

To accommodate the big number of entries, the 18-hole tournament will have a shotgun start at 7 a.m., according to the organizing Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority.

Listup is ongoing. For details, contact Archie Dela Cruz at 0975-662-6015 or (02) 8526-1291 or email [email protected]

Fee is pegged at P3,500, inclusive of green fee, Mulligan, lunch, giveaways and prizes. Deadline for listup is on Feb. 20.

Players’ registration on tournament day is at 6 a.m.

The tournament, held as part of TIEZA’s commitment to promote local tourism, also offers P10,000 worth of gift certificates for hole-in-one feat on any of the par-3s of the hazard-laden layout, which also offers night golf on Wednesdays and Fridays.