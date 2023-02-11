^

Mario Chalmers keeps hoops desire burning with Zamboanga Valientes stint

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 12:42pm
MANILA, Philippines – Two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers recently hit town with little fanfare as he continues to aid the Zamboanga Valientes in their ASEAN Basketball League Invitational campaign.

Chalmers flew in from Malaysia with Valientes team owner Junie Navarro for a short break before the tournament resumes, facing the media at the squad’s headquarters in Better Living Subdivision, Paranaque Thursday night.

The former Miami Heat guard had a rousing debut for the Valientes in their 92-82 win over the Macau Black Bears last February 4. He finished with 19 points, seven assists, three rebounds and one steal.

The 36-year-old Chalmers clearly isn’t close to hanging up his sneakers, reiterating his still-burning love for basketball.

“I wanted to see what type of opportunities I have to go out there and play. It’s just (about) keeping my love for the game and (about) sharing my knowledge with other players,” he told a handful of media men during the short press conference.

Chalmers said he continues to learn the fast-paced Asian basketball style of play.

“I've had a great experience so far. It's cool. I've only played three games so it's still a process for me,” he continued.

The Valientes are currently at sixth place in the standings with a 5-6 win-loss slate and aim to sweep their remaining three games in Vietnam for a slot at the tournament’s playoffs, where only four teams will qualify.

Asked if open to play as an import in the Philippine Basketball Association, Chalmers clarified that there are no such plans so far, and that he is focused on his stint with the Valientes.

“Just coming here to do my job,” he said, adding that he’d like to explore the Philippines as a tourist given the chance.

“I'm on a basketball schedule. As far as anything else, I'm here for a job, to do my job for the team. If I have time after that, I'll go see the city.”

Chalmers spent seven seasons with the Heat and was a member of their 2012 and 2013 championship squads. He was then traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018, after which he moved on and played for various teams in Europe.

