Eala relishes being one of many Filipinas excelling in sports

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala has enjoyed much success in her young tennis career, but she also takes pride in inspiring the next generation.

Speaking to Philippine media in a press conference at Globe Tower last Tuesday, Eala bared that she is honored to share the same impact as the likes of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, and the World Cup-bound Philippine women's national football team.

Related Stories Alex Eala bares advice she received from Rafael Nadal

"Well, I'm super proud of our Filipino athletes and especially our Filipina athletes. I think there's been a lot of success in women's sports in the Philippines in the past couple of years. Like Hidilyn Diaz or the women's national soccer team." said Eala.

"So I think that's a great movement, and I think it has a lasting impact," she added.

In her own right, the 17-year-old has broke down barriers in her sport as she becomes the highest-ranked tennis player in the Philippines in singles -- whether male or female.

She also became the first Filipino to win a junior Grand Slam in singles when she ruled the Girls' Singles tournament in the US Open last year.

As she continues to develop her own career, Eala said that her role now in helping the next generation will be to inspire them.

Still, when the time comes, the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar said that she will be working on something to enrich the tennis community in the country.

"Well of course, in the future I would love to set up programs that would help the youth. But I think it's important to remember that I'm still the youth. I'm still 17... So, right now, at my very young age, I think the biggest thing I can do is to hope to inspire the young kids. Right now, I'm still at the place in my life where I have to focus on myself and my career," said Eala.

"The only thing I can hope is that they will be a little inspired from what I try to do," she added.

Eala is currently in the Philippines until February 15 for a short break with family before continuing her pursuit in the WTA ranks. Eala also aims to compete in the qualifiers of the women's tournament in the upcoming French Open.