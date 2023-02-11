PFF hopes to host pocket tournament for Filipinas ahead of Women's World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation is planning to host a short pocket tournament for the Philippine women's national football team before they fly out to New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in July.

As the team heads into a busy schedule, the PFF says that they want to keep the team active and drum up support at the same time with a short tiff in June.

With tournaments and activities scheduled until the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in May, PFF Secretary General Ed Gastanes hopes that there will still be time for a competition in home soil.

"They will have activities every month," said Gastanes during the team's contract signing with new kit sponsor adidas on Thursday.

"So April, some of the players will be in the Olympic Qualifying. And then in May, SEA Games, so, in June... if possible, if some [players] will come here, [we will have a] pocket tournament here before they proceed either Sydney or New Zealand for the final camp," he added.

According to Gastanes, the Filipinas will be in New Zealand as early as 30 days before hostilities begin in the World Cup, where they will face Switzerland, New Zealand and Norway in group play.

If schedule permits, the PFF would like to get the team some crucial time playing at home before battling the world's best in New Zealand.

After the World Cup, Gastanes also foresees continuous action with the Asian Games and the second round of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

He also teased the possibility of the Philippines hosting the AFF Women's Championship again.

"The Asian Games will be in September, and then, the second round of the Olympic Qualifying will be some time in October this year also, if we progress in the second round," said Gastantes.

"[It's a] busy schedule. And then there's also the AFF Women's Championship but we are still deciding when to hold it because AFF hopes the Philippines will host it again," he added.

The Filipinas are the current champions of the tiff after a historic campaign in Manila last 2022.

Currently, though, the team is preparing for the upcoming 2023 Pinatar Cup in Spain where they face European teams Iceland, Scotland and Wales.

The hostilities at the Pinatar Cup open for the Filipinas against Wales on Wednesday, February 15 (Thursday, February 16 Manila time).