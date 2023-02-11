Obiena clinches silver as Duplantis breaks meet record in ISTAF Indoor Berlin

Philippines's Ernest Obiena competes during the Mondo Classic pole vault competition in gala format at the IFU Arena in Uppsala on February 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine pole vaulter EJ Obiena continued his string of podium finishes in the 2023 indoor season as he finished second in the ISTAF Indoor meet in Berlin on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Obiena was second-best in a meet that featured world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden with a clearance of 5.82m.

The 27-year-old, who recently expressed logistical and financial woes, cleared 5.82m in one attempt but failed to match his personal best of 5.91m in his next tries.

Duplantis, meanwhile, breezed through the competition as he cleared 5.60m, 5.82m, 5.91m and 6.06m in single attempts.

The gold-medal clinching height of 6.06m was a new meet record in the tiff.

The Swede attempted to break his own world record in indoor pole vault of 6.20m with attempts at 6.22m but failed to clear the height.

Australia's Kurtis Marschall finished third also with a 5.82m clearance but fell behind Obiena due to countback.

Obiena's most recent podium finish is his 7th in just as many competitions so far this year.

He also has clinched four golds in what has been a searing start to his indoor pole vault season.

However, Obiena recently bared that he will be unable to join the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships slated over the weekend in Astana, Kazakhstan because of logistical problems involving his poles.

Obiena also lamented some financial woes as his team experiences red tape in trying to get their payments for members of Team Obiena.