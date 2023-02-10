^

Filipino imports set to come home for Gilas duty

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 10, 2023 | 2:42pm
Filipino imports set to come home for Gilas duty
L-R Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Jordan Heading, and Ray Parks Jr.
B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Overseas reinforcements will be on the way for Gilas Pilipinas next week approaching the final window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on February 24-27 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

With the Japan B. League scheduled to take a break starting on Monday, Gilas head coach and program director Chot Reyes expects their attendance to join the PBA stalwarts and young guns from the collegiate ranks in the last two weeks of their preparation.

"We're expecting next week. I think by Monday, we should be very complete," said Reyes on PlayitRight TV as Gilas looks to refine its bearings for a gigantic showdown versus Lebanon on February 24 and Jordan on February 27.

The B. League takes a pause from February 13 to March 7, making the Filipino imports there available for national team duties, while the PBA in that period has vacated the schedules of Talk ‘N Text, San Miguel and Ginebra to make up the national team core.

Local stalwarts in Japan called up for the 24-man Gilas pool are siblings Kiefer (Shiga Lakestars) and Thirdy Ravena (San-en NeoPhoenix), Dwight Ramos (Levanga Hokkaido), Jordan Heading (Nagasaki Velca) and Ray Parks Jr (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins).

Ryukyu Golden Kings-bound and former UP ace Carl Tamayo is also in pool though he’s still in the country and has been a regular attendee in the weekly practice since last month.

As for Kai Sotto who’s set for B.League transfer with Hiroshima Dragonflies after a two-year stint with Adelaide 36ers in Australia NBL, discussions are ongoing whether he could be available to reinforce Gilas anew like in the previous windows.

“We’ve been in talks with his camp since the start of the year,” Reyes told The STAR.

Gilas will also have young guns Kevin Quiambao of La Salle, Jerom Lastimosa of Adamson and Francis Lopez back on deck next session after their stints with Strong Group in Dubai invitationals.

They will all join a bevy of PBA stars regularly attending practice for three straight weeks led by six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo of SMB, reigning MVP Scottie Thompson and resident import Justin Brownlee of Ginebra, who’ll be serving as the team’s naturalized player.

Also in the fray are SMB’s CJ Perez, TNT's Roger Pogoy and Calvin Oftana, Ginebra’s Jamie Malonzo and Japeth Aguilar, Northport’s Arvin Tolentino, Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Raymond Almazan along with prospects Mason Amos of Ateneo and ex-La Salle ace Schonny Winston.

Former UAAP MVP and fellow naturalized player Ange Kouame of Ateneo completes the pool but it’s uncertain whether he’s ready to train already after battling dengue that sidelined him for Dubai tilt with Strong Group last week.

Gilas sports a 5-3 card in Group E of the Qualifiers though it's automatically seeded in the World Cup as the main host, including the playoffs and the championship that will be held at the gargantuan 55,000-seater Philippine Arena.

