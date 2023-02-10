Liga Laguna: Calamba seals title clash vs San Pedro

SAN PEDRO — It will be Data Force San Pedro and KDL Calamba for this season’s finale of Liga Laguna.

Calamba formalized its entry when it gave Laya Trucking Cabuyao a sound beating, 97-80, to secure the last finals berth held recently at the San Pedro Sports Complex.

Alex Junsay erupted for 28 points and set the tone for Calamba’s early breakaway as he and Mario Bonleon combined forces in ushering the Shin Manacsa-less Cabuyao to the exit door.

Manacsa was sidelined by an injury and Cabuyao’s woes were compounded when its ace player, Nikko Aguilar, was called for an unsportsmanlike foul midway the fourth period and had to sit out the game for five minutes.

Without its two key players in the most important stretch of the match, Cabuyao lost in the knockout stage. Calamba also dominated the then twice-to-beat Cabuyao, 110-96, in their first encounter on January 28.

Bonleon also had a solid game for Calamba, tallying 23 points and eight rebounds as Calamba completed its fight back from a twice-to-win disadvantage against Cabuyao in the semifinal round.

Junsay saved his best for last, hitting 11-of-17 from the field, but had to be taken out of the game midway the contest after hurting his knee. He returned in the second half and helped the team in completing its entry to the championship round where it faces the favored San Pedro squad bannered by former PBA player Allan Mangahas.

The finals is set Sunday at 7 p.m. at the San Pedro Sports Complex.