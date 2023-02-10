^

Sports

Liga Laguna: Calamba seals title clash vs San Pedro

Philstar.com
February 10, 2023 | 2:21pm
Liga Laguna: Calamba seals title clash vs San Pedro
Alex Junsay of Calamba
Liga Laguna

SAN PEDRO — It will be Data Force San Pedro and KDL Calamba for this season’s finale of Liga Laguna.

Calamba formalized its entry when it gave Laya Trucking Cabuyao a sound beating, 97-80, to secure the last finals berth held recently at the San Pedro Sports Complex.

Alex Junsay erupted for 28 points and set the tone for Calamba’s early breakaway as he and Mario Bonleon combined forces in ushering the Shin Manacsa-less Cabuyao to the exit door.

Manacsa was sidelined by an injury and Cabuyao’s woes were compounded when its ace player, Nikko Aguilar, was called for an unsportsmanlike foul midway the fourth period and had to sit out the game for five minutes.

Without its two key players in the most important stretch of the match, Cabuyao lost in the knockout stage. Calamba also dominated the then twice-to-beat Cabuyao, 110-96, in their first encounter on January 28.

Bonleon also had a solid game for Calamba, tallying 23 points and eight rebounds as Calamba completed its fight back from a twice-to-win disadvantage against Cabuyao in the semifinal round.  

Junsay saved his best for last, hitting 11-of-17 from the field, but had to be taken out of the game midway the contest after hurting his knee. He returned in the second half and helped the team in completing its entry to the championship round where it faces the favored San Pedro squad bannered by former PBA player Allan Mangahas.

The finals is set Sunday at 7 p.m. at the San Pedro Sports Complex.  

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 5 days ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena adds another gold in blazing 2023 start &nbsp;

Obiena adds another gold in blazing 2023 start  

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Filipino pole-vault star EJ Obiena vented all his pent-up energy from missing the prestigious Asian Indoor Athletics Championship...
Sports
fbtw

Here comes KD for Suns; Westbrook joining Jazz 

14 hours ago
NBA superstar forward Kevin Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, US media reported on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
SMB coach Gallent not surprised with Beermen&rsquo;s 5-0 start

SMB coach Gallent not surprised with Beermen’s 5-0 start

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Even as the Beermen adjust to Gallent’s new coaching system after former coach Leo Austria, SMB’s new mentor cited...
Sports
fbtw

Fireworks at the Big Dome

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It’s not often that four players from four different teams erupt for at least 40 points in a single PBA doubleheader.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Crossovers, Cargo Movers eye share of early PVL lead

Crossovers, Cargo Movers eye share of early PVL lead

By Joey Villar | 35 minutes ago
Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics shoot for a second straight win and a share of the lead with powerhouse Creamline as they battle...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers edge Konsulta, Responders shock Defenders in UNTV Cup

Cavaliers edge Konsulta, Responders shock Defenders in UNTV Cup

48 minutes ago
In booking the last spot to the crossover second round of elims, the Cavaliers banked heavily on the game-long brilliance...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing pillars Pacquiao, Donaire to take the spotlight as Elorde Awards return

Boxing pillars Pacquiao, Donaire to take the spotlight as Elorde Awards return

1 hour ago
The Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Boxing Awards Banquet of Champions will be returning on March 25 for its 23rd...
Sports
fbtw
Dinwiddie paces Nets in Brooklyn return; Suns fall as Durant waits in wings

Dinwiddie paces Nets in Brooklyn return; Suns fall as Durant waits in wings

1 hour ago
The Brooklyn Nets launched a new era — without the All-Star talents of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant —  with...
Sports
fbtw
Madis forges Ca&ntilde;iza Open finals duel vs Milliam

Madis forges Cañiza Open finals duel vs Milliam

3 hours ago
Top seed Alexa Milliam pounded her way to the finals of the first Rina Cañiza Women’s Tennis Open Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with