Crossovers, Cargo Movers eye share of early PVL lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 10, 2023 | 2:06pm
Crossovers, Cargo Movers eye share of early PVL lead
The Chery Tiggo Crossovers
PVL

Games Saturday
(PhilSports Arena)
4 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Army Black Mamba
6 p.m. – Akari vs F2 Logistics

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics shoot for a second straight win and a share of the lead with powerhouse Creamline as they battle Army Black Mamba and Akari, respectively, Saturday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Crossovers walloped the Cignal HD Spikers, 27-25, 25-19, 25-22, while the Cargo Movers have to overcome the feisty PLDT High Speed Hitters to escape with a 25-22, 25-21, 14-25, 20-25, 16-14 win that both happened Tuesday at the Pasig venue.

Chery Tiggo clashes with Army, which will make its season debut, at 4 p.m. while F2 squares off with Akari, a team out to bounce back from a 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 defeat to Choco Mucho at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last week.

Myla Pablo is expected to carry the fight again for the Cargo Movers after she dropped 21 points, 20 of which came off powerful kills, in their first game. 

The former MVP hopes to do more for her new team.

“Kailangan ko mag-contribute pa sa team and try to lead, hindi lang si Aby,” said Pablo, referring to team captain Aby Marano.

Another player to watch out for F2 is Kianna Dy, who scattered 17 hits, most of which came in the fifth and deciding set that helped preserve the win.

And F2’s rookie coach Regine Diego was satisfied by the way her squad had performed despite some lapses.

“Just like any other teams, me attitude sila na hinihintay ma-challenge bago lumaban, gusto nila kuha na agad,” said Diego. “Hindi pwede maghintay, hindi kami pwede mag-relax.”

“It was a difficult win, but it was still a good win for us,” she added.

Chery Tiggo, for its part, drew strength from Shaya Adorador, who fired a team-high 16 points, and last year’s Reinforced Conference MVP  Mylene Paat, who uncorked 15 hits.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
