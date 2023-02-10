SMB coach Gallent not surprised with Beermenâ€™s 5-0 start

SMB coach Gallent not surprised with Beermen’s 5-0 start

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent is the least surprised that his team is off to a great start in the PBA Governor's Cup as they improved their record to 5-0 with a 94-86 win over the Meralco Bolts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Thursday.

Even as the Beermen adjust to Gallent’s new coaching system after former coach Leo Austria, SMB’s new mentor cited the hard work that the team has put on since the offseason.

Related Stories Fiery Beermen notch win no. 5

Deflecting the credit from himself, Gallent lauded his wards for how they were able to sustain their strong start.

"Through hard work, of course yes," Gallent said on whether he expected to go 5-0 to begin the conference.

"You know. We've been practicing hard, we've been doing things that surprised the opponents," he explained.

The tactician also pointed to the fact that the Beermen had much time to gel with their reinforcement, Cam Clark, more than the other teams.

In an import-laden conference like the Governor's Cup, finding the right fit for the locals in the team is a very important factor.

"Our import kasi came early so you know, Cam is a big, big factor in this 5-0 start. He's doing a great job so, hats off to him," said Gallent.

But Gallent said that it also has been a team effort, with locals like CJ Perez and June Mar Fajardo continuing to step up for the team to aid their import.

Rather than pointing to himself as the pivotal figure in the Beermen's bid for the title, the 54-year-old rained praise on his players.

"Hats off to the players that are, all of them are playing hard. So yung 5-0 na yan is because of them playing hard, because of them learning to play with one another so that's the main reason why we're 5-0," he said.

Gallent and the Beermen look to continue their onslaught in the conference when they go up against the Converge FiberXers on Saturday, February 11, at the Mall of Asia Arena.