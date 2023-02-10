2-0 Creamline still not the same without Alyssa Valdez

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers are still hurting feeling the loss of top player Alyssa Valdez due to injury despite an optimistic start to their campaign at the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

On Thursday, the Cool Smashers stamped their class on the Cignal HD Spikers even without Valdez' services as she continues to recover from a knee injury.

Now at 2-0 and not having dropped a set, it would seem like the Creamline barely needs Valdez in the lineup to become a legitimate contender.

But for head coach Sherwin Meneses, it would still be a different ball game once the former Ateneo standout is back on the court.

"Yung ginagawa ng isang player sa amin is pare-pareho lang naman. Pero syempre, advantage din pag talagang andiyan si Ly," said Meneses after their win over the HD Spikers.

"Syempre, yung leadership at saka yung focus niya sa game. Pero tulad ng sabi ko last time, mga leader din naman yung naiwan, leader sa kanya kanyang schools so, nagiging maganda yung kinalabasan. Pero syempre, iba pa rin yung pag may Alyssa ka," he added.

Among those who stepped up in Valdez' absence is Jema Galanza, who recovered from a slow start in their opening game against the Petro Gazz Angels last week.

Against Cignal, she finished with 13 points to help the Cool Smashers pull off a sweep.

As she tries to fill in the void left by Valdez, Galanza focuses on shifting her attention to leadership.

"Siguro ngayon, kailangan ko lang i-mindset talaga na habang wala pa rin si Ate Ly, leadership talaga yung kailangan ko i-labas on the court, and kahit hanggang labas diba? Kung maari," she said.

"And ayaw ko rin ipressure yung sarili ko kasi mabigat talaga kapag yung pressure. Basta kailangan lang i-enjoy," she added.

Galanza said that Valdez continues to be there for her team, though, as she catches the matches from the bench despite her injury.

Even as she remains out of action, Valdez still gets to provide advice to her teammates when needed.

"And 'di naman din nawala yung leadership ni Ate Ly sa game namin kasi lagi siyang nandyan, bumubulong samin, sinasabi kung ano yung kailangan namin gawin so di naman siya mabigat dalhin," Galanza said.

Up next for the Cool Smashers is sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Valentine's Day on Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.