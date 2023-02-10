^

Sports

2-0 Creamline still not the same without Alyssa Valdez

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 10, 2023 | 9:50am
2-0 Creamline still not the same without Alyssa Valdez
Alyssa Valdez
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers are still hurting feeling the loss of top player Alyssa Valdez due to injury despite an optimistic start to their campaign at the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

On Thursday, the Cool Smashers stamped their class on the Cignal HD Spikers even without Valdez' services as she continues to recover from a knee injury.

Now at 2-0 and not having dropped a set, it would seem like the Creamline barely needs Valdez in the lineup to become a legitimate contender.

But for head coach Sherwin Meneses, it would still be a different ball game once the former Ateneo standout is back on the court.

"Yung ginagawa ng isang player sa amin is pare-pareho lang naman. Pero syempre, advantage din pag talagang andiyan si Ly," said Meneses after their win over the HD Spikers.

"Syempre, yung leadership at saka yung focus niya sa game. Pero tulad ng sabi ko last time, mga leader din naman yung naiwan, leader sa kanya kanyang schools so, nagiging maganda yung kinalabasan. Pero syempre, iba pa rin yung pag may Alyssa ka," he added.

Among those who stepped up in Valdez' absence is Jema Galanza, who recovered from a slow start in their opening game against the Petro Gazz Angels last week.

Against Cignal, she finished with 13 points to help the Cool Smashers pull off a sweep.

As she tries to fill in the void left by Valdez, Galanza focuses on shifting her attention to leadership.

"Siguro ngayon, kailangan ko lang i-mindset talaga na habang wala pa rin si Ate Ly, leadership talaga yung kailangan ko i-labas on the court, and kahit hanggang labas diba? Kung maari," she said.

"And ayaw ko rin ipressure yung sarili ko kasi mabigat talaga kapag yung pressure. Basta kailangan lang i-enjoy," she added.

Galanza said that Valdez continues to be there for her team, though, as she catches the matches from the bench despite her injury.

Even as she remains out of action, Valdez still gets to provide advice to her teammates when needed.

"And 'di naman din nawala yung leadership ni Ate Ly sa game namin kasi lagi siyang nandyan, bumubulong samin, sinasabi kung ano yung kailangan namin gawin so di naman siya mabigat dalhin," Galanza said.

Up next for the Cool Smashers is sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Valentine's Day on Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 5 days ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw

Here comes KD for Suns; Westbrook joining Jazz 

11 hours ago
NBA superstar forward Kevin Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, US media reported on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena adds another gold in blazing 2023 start &nbsp;

Obiena adds another gold in blazing 2023 start  

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Filipino pole-vault star EJ Obiena vented all his pent-up energy from missing the prestigious Asian Indoor Athletics Championship...
Sports
fbtw

Fiery Beermen notch win no. 5

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
There’s still no stopping San Miguel Beer’s blitz in the PBA Governors’ Cup.
Sports
fbtw

Fireworks at the Big Dome

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s not often that four players from four different teams erupt for at least 40 points in a single PBA doubleheader.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SMB coach Gallent not surprised with Beermen&rsquo;s 5-0 start

SMB coach Gallent not surprised with Beermen’s 5-0 start

By Luisa Morales | 2 minutes ago
Even as the Beermen adjust to Gallent’s new coaching system after former coach Leo Austria, SMB’s new mentor cited...
Sports
fbtw
Madis forges Ca&ntilde;iza Open finals duel vs Milliam

Madis forges Cañiza Open finals duel vs Milliam

40 minutes ago
Top seed Alexa Milliam pounded her way to the finals of the first Rina Cañiza Women’s Tennis Open Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Milestone deal with adidas a testament to Filipinas&rsquo; growth

Milestone deal with adidas a testament to Filipinas’ growth

By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
Coming off a year of historic finishes and qualifying to the Philippines' first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup, the Filipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics confirm Brown facial fracture

Celtics confirm Brown facial fracture

1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics confirmed Jaylen Brown suffered a facial fracture in a collision with teammate Jayson Tatum but gave no...
Sports
fbtw
Blockbuster Durant to Suns deal tops busy NBA trade deadline

Blockbuster Durant to Suns deal tops busy NBA trade deadline

1 hour ago
Kevin Durant's blockbuster move from Brooklyn to Phoenix turned the Suns into a major title contender and sparked a flurry...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with