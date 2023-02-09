Baltazar suspended for 2 years in KBL due to 'contract violation' â€” report

Baltazar suspended for 2 years in KBL due to 'contract violation' — report

MANILA, Philippines — Justine Baltazar has been meted a two-year suspension in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), Korea publication Rookie Magazine reported on Thursday.

According to the Korean website, the KBL decided to slap the penalty for the former La Salle big man's "contract violation" with the Seoul Samsung Thunders.

Baltazar allegedly broke the deadline for entering Korea as promised in his contract that was drawn up in January. He also reportedly "unilaterally cut off" the contract.

This ended up with Samsung being unable to sign Baltazar by the February 1 player registration deadline.

"As a result of deliberation on this matter, KBL decided to suspend Baltazar for two seasons. Baltazar cannot play in the KBL until the 2024-2025 season," the report read.

Most recently, Baltazar saw action with the Strong Group in the 32nd Dubai Interntaional Basketball Championship where they exited as quarterfinalists.

Baltazar was also on contract with Kai Sotto's new team, the Hiroshima Dragonflies, before terminating the deal in the middle of the 2022-23 Japan B. League season.