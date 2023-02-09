^

Sports

Report: Kevin Durant headed to Phoenix Suns

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 9, 2023 | 3:14pm
Report: Kevin Durant headed to Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on January 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
MICHAEL REAVES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Just days after trading away Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets have lost another superstar as the Phoenix Suns are set to acquire Kevin Durant in a trade on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on the Suns’ acquisition as transactions ramped up with the trade deadline nearing.

The Suns, currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 30-26 slate, boosted their title hopes with the addition of the 13-time NBA All-Star.

The Nets will receive Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and four first-round picks from the Suns.

They are also set to get additional draft compensation, according to Charania.

Jae Crowder will also be part of the trade, which likewise will send TJ Warren to the Suns with Durant.

A pick swap in 2028 is also included in the deal.

Per an NBA report, Durant is confident of returning from an MCL injury after the All-Star break.

BASKETBALL

NBA
