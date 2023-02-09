Lady Bulldogs open UAAP volleyball title defense vs Blue Eagles

The spotlight will be on NU, which wiped the floor with all its counterparts in Season 84 to cap a perfect 16-0 championship run for its first volleyball crown in 65 years.

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion National University begins its quest for a back-to-back title bid against Ateneo to open the highly-anticipated women’s volleyball tournament of the UAAP Season 85 on February 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs and the Blue Eagles cross paths at 2 p.m. before the clash of their men’s counterparts at 4 p.m. In the morning card, University of the East and Adamson collide in the men’s and women’s division at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.

Fellow contenders La Salle and Santo Tomas follow suit the next day at 2 p.m., still at the same venue before the duel of men’s teams at 4 p.m.

The men’s and women’s teams of Far Eastern U and University of the Philippines also lock horns at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.

The Lady Bulldogs then swept runner-up La Salle in the finale of the stepladder Final Four that also featured Santo Tomas and La Salle.

In a repeat bid, NU will have an intact starting core made up of by Rookie-Most Valuable Player Mhicaela Belen, Alyssa Solomon (Best Opposite Spiker), Jen Nierva (Best Libero) Lams Lamina (Best Setter), Sheena Toring (Second Best Middle Blocker) and Princess Robles (Finals MVP).

The Lady Bulldogs geared up for UAAP title defense by also sweeping the inaugural Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship last November with Solomon this time as the MVP.

Meanwhile, other notable matches this season will be on March 5 featuring the iconic Ateneo-La Salle rivalry at the MOA Arena and the finals rematch between NU and La Salle on March 18 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.