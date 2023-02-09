^

Huge opportunity awaits Fil-Aussie Josh Culibao in UFC 284

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 9, 2023 | 11:08am
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Australian Josh Culibao knows that UFC 284 in Perth, Australia is a massive opportunity for him.

For starters, despite his ethnicity, Josh, along with eight other Aussies, have this mantra to “defend the homeland.”

The UFC is back Down Under on Sunday, February 12, at the Rath Arena in Perth. And there’s national pride at stake, as is the title of the best pound-for-pound fighter when hometown boy Alexander Volkanovski (25-1-0) takes on Islam Makhachev (23-1-0) in the main event. 

Culibao, despite being in his second big numbered UFC event — his first was at UFC 280 in Singapore in June of 2022 — downplays his participation.

“They just needed another Aussie to be a part of this,” he humbly said.

But in a millisecond, Culibao (10-1-0) kicked in the afterburners and pronounced that however the match goes, he is going to end up a winner against Armenian Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-1-0).

“There has been no letup in my training since Singapore,” bared the 28-year old Culibao. “I am up against a very tough and good opponent in Melsik who is 3-0 in the UFC. He is a guy who makes use of every second and every round so I know I am in for a fight.”

Since coming into the UFC in 202, Baghdasaryan has gone the distance in two of three bouts, with the other ending via TKO in the second round.

Culibao, for his part, began his UFC career with a loss to Jalin Turner in February of 2020. He salvaged a draw in his next encounter with Charles Jourdain in October of that same year. Then in his two fights in both 2021 and 2022 — against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Choi Seung-woo, respectively — he carved out wins via decision.

“I know I cannot let this go to the judges so we need to get things done inside the Octagon.”

Culibao is 5-0 when it comes to the judges’ scorecards while Baghdasaryan is 2-0.

You know that something is going to give way this Sunday.

Culibao was born in Sydney although his parents hail from Pampanga and Boracay. “I, of course, am in touch with my Filipino roots. I have been since birth. But of course, I am also Australian and I would love this opportunity to fight in front of Australians that can only help not only my career but also my colleagues and mixed martial arts Down Under.”

UFC 284 will be televised in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

The preliminary cards begin at 7 a.m. while the main card bouts get underway at 11 a.m.

