Ginebra's Scottie Thompson prepares for second signature shoe with World Balance

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson is looking forward to designing his second signature shoe with local sportswear brand World Balance after immense success surrounding his first sneaker, the ST1.

Flying off of the shelves since they were released last year, the ST1 was available in multiple colorways throughout the year and has been consistently a favorite for sneakerheads across the country.

Now as the Ginebra guard establishes himself as one of the brand's biggest ambassadors, another shoe is already in the works.

One of only few Filipino basketball players with their own signature shoe, Thompson relished his good relationship with World Balance.

"Unang una syempre napakasaya kasi sa trust ng trust ng World Balance sakin and dami na rin naming pinagdadaanan from the start," Thompson said.

"From bago i-launch yung ST1 until now, yun nga, andito kami, dinedemand ngayon nung mga tao yung ST1 so, we're praying na magtuloy tuloy, syempre, hanggang sa maraming project pa na maparating sa amin. Not just ST1, and preparing na kami sa coming ST2," he added.

Thompson shared that there was a little bit of expectation on himself to be able to sell the shoes and the apparel he designed with the brand.

But thanks to his own fanbase and the loyal Ginebra family, Thompson was able to make his own mark outside of the court and sell out his merchandise.

"Pressure sa akin kasi syempre hindi biro yung maglabas ng ganung karaming shoe line tapos nakakapressure kung talagang dadagsain ba ng tao and sa ngayon talagang truly blessed kami personally pati yung World Balance family ko na talagang, especially Ginebra fans, talagang sinuportahan yung Scottie Thompson line," said Thompson.

"Dahil sa kanila, dahil sa mga tao na sumusuporta yung family ng World Balance ko, talagang mas ginagalingan pa nila. Mas binibigay pa nila yung best para maibigay yung pinakamagandang shoe line para sa mga Pilipino," he added.

The ST1 "Reign" recently restocked before selling out anew in an hour. The ST2, meanwhile, is already in the development stages.

As for on-court action, Thompson and the Gin Kings return to play on Friday, February 10, at the Mall of Asia Arena against the Northport Batang Pier as they eye a 3-0 start to the ongoing PBA Governor's Cup.