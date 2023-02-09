^

Sports

Ginebra's Scottie Thompson prepares for second signature shoe with World Balance

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 9, 2023 | 10:28am
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson prepares for second signature shoe with World Balance
Scottie Thompson
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson is looking forward to designing his second signature shoe with local sportswear brand World Balance after immense success surrounding his first sneaker, the ST1.

Flying off of the shelves since they were released last year, the ST1 was available in multiple colorways throughout the year and has been consistently a favorite for sneakerheads across the country.

Now as the Ginebra guard establishes himself as one of the brand's biggest ambassadors, another shoe is already in the works.

One of only few Filipino basketball players with their own signature shoe, Thompson relished his good relationship with World Balance.

"Unang una syempre napakasaya kasi sa trust ng trust ng World Balance sakin and dami na rin naming pinagdadaanan from the start," Thompson said.

"From bago i-launch yung ST1 until now, yun nga, andito kami, dinedemand ngayon nung mga tao yung ST1 so, we're praying na magtuloy tuloy, syempre, hanggang sa maraming project pa na maparating sa amin. Not just ST1, and preparing na kami sa coming ST2," he added.

Thompson shared that there was a little bit of expectation on himself to be able to sell the shoes and the apparel he designed with the brand.

But thanks to his own fanbase and the loyal Ginebra family, Thompson was able to make his own mark outside of the court and sell out his merchandise.

"Pressure sa akin kasi syempre hindi biro yung maglabas ng ganung karaming shoe line tapos nakakapressure kung talagang dadagsain ba ng tao and sa ngayon talagang truly blessed kami personally pati yung World Balance family ko na talagang, especially Ginebra fans, talagang sinuportahan yung Scottie Thompson line," said Thompson.

"Dahil sa kanila, dahil sa mga tao na sumusuporta yung family ng World Balance ko, talagang mas ginagalingan pa nila. Mas binibigay pa nila yung best para maibigay yung pinakamagandang shoe line para sa mga Pilipino," he added.

The ST1 "Reign" recently restocked before selling out anew in an hour. The ST2, meanwhile, is already in the development stages.

As for on-court action, Thompson and the Gin Kings return to play on Friday, February 10, at the Mall of Asia Arena against the Northport Batang Pier as they eye a 3-0 start to the ongoing PBA Governor's Cup.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Japan-bound Kai Sotto named NBL Fans MVP anew

Japan-bound Kai Sotto named NBL Fans MVP anew

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
The NBL announced on Tuesday announced that the 7-foot-3 beanpole of the Adelaide 36ers won the league's Fans MVP for the...
Sports
fbtw
Kai named NBL Fans&rsquo; MVP

Kai named NBL Fans’ MVP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Kai Sotto is not leaving Adelaide without another feather in his cap.
Sports
fbtw
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw
Is Kai coming or going?

Is Kai coming or going?

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto has signed a two-month contract to play for the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japanese B-League as an Asian heritage...
Sports
fbtw
Hiroshima's patience pays off with Kai Sotto signing

Hiroshima's patience pays off with Kai Sotto signing

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Having just wrapped up his second season with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian NBL, it was announced on Tuesday that Sotto...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pelicans star Williamson sidelined through NBA All-Star Game

Pelicans star Williamson sidelined through NBA All-Star Game

4 minutes ago
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will miss the team's next three games and the NBA All-Star Game with a right...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson prepares for second signature shoe with World Balance

Ginebra's Scottie Thompson prepares for second signature shoe with World Balance

By Luisa Morales | 35 minutes ago
Flying off of the shelves since they were released last year, the ST1 was available in multiple colorways throughout the year...
Sports
fbtw
Van der Valk seizes TCC Invtational lead

Van der Valk seizes TCC Invtational lead

11 hours ago
Guido Van der Valk checked an impending skid with a brilliant windup, birdying the 18th to salvage a 74 and snare the lead...
Sports
fbtw

Tough veteran for Marcial

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial battles rugged Argentinian Ricardo Ruben (Bebo) Villalba in an eight-round tussle at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Saturday night (Sunday morning, Manila time) and...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena to miss Asian Indoor Championships due to logistical, financial woes

Obiena to miss Asian Indoor Championships due to logistical, financial woes

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The 27-year-old won't make it in time for the tiff scheduled from February 10-12 due to concerns in logistics and financial...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with