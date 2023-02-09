^

Obiena rules Copernicus Cup for back-to-back golds

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 9, 2023 | 8:52am
Obiena rules Copernicus Cup for back-to-back golds
Ernest Obiena of the Philippines competes during the Mondo Classic pole vault competition in gala format at the IFU Arena in Uppsala, Sweden, on February 2, 2023.
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena clinched back-to-back gold medals when he topped the ORLEN Copernicus Cup in Torun on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Obiena, who had announced also on Wednesday that he would miss out on the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships due to logistical and financial woes, ruled the competition with a clearance of 5.87m.

He needed two tries to clear the height, before attempting to match the Asian record and a new personal best of 5.92m.

Obiena failed once at the height before moving up to 5.95m where he fell short twice.

Still, the Filipino pole vaulter's performance was enough to clinch him the gold medal and help him defend his status as the champion in the Copernicus Cup. He also won the event in 2022.

Rutger Koppelaar of the Netherlands came in second place with a best clearance of 5.82m — a new personal best.

Belgium's Ben Broeders cleared the same height for his own personal best but settled for third place due to countback.

Obiena now has four first place finishes since beginning his indoor season in January.

He also has finished in the podium in all meets so far as he finished second and third in the International Jump Meeting in Cottbus and the Mondo Classic in Uppsala, Sweden, respectively.

Obiena has competed in six competitions so far in the indoor pole vault season.

